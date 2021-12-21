“Don’t panic, but take precautions,” - island’s COVID numbers in line with county’s

As of Monday morning, Key Biscayne’s COVID-19 positivity rate was slightly above, but nearly commensurate with that of Miami-Dade County’s rate.

According to Village of Key Biscayne Fire Chief Eric Lang, “basically we’re between 8 and 13%, and the county’s numbers (Sunday) was 8%, and I just saw something that now said 10%.”

The 14-day average on Key Biscayne, a much smaller sampling than the county, has been 8.26-12.85%. “I'd be comfortable saying we’re at 10%,” Lang said.

Update. On Monday night, the State’s Health department reported 9,435 new COVID cases in Florida. The reported positivity rate, according to WPLG Channel 10 News, for Miami-Dade County was 19.4 percent.

Omicron now accounts for 73 percent of new cases in the US.

The positivity rate relies solely on test results. But, the official count, as determined by the Department of Health, indicates 98 current cases of COVID among the nearly 15,000 residents in Zip Code 33149 as of Dec. 17.

“We’ve been at this now, coming on two years in March, and there’s plenty of hospital capacity,” Lang said. “Hospitals haven’t stopped; emergency personnel haven’t stopped.

“Don’t panic, but take precautions,” Lang added. “Get vaccinated, get your booster shots, wear masks, social distance and do your part. If everybody does their part, I’d say this is just another bump in the road.”

Testing has certainly increased over the past two weeks, in part due to residents getting ready to travel for the holidays and also the constant news about the Omicron variant.

“Customers are coming in to get tested like never before,” said Maxwell Stettin, co-owner of Key Pharmacy.

He said the pharmacy is sold out of the Abbot BinaxNOW at-home COVID test, but he expects to get more Tuesday.

Based on information from experts who Lang has been consulting, Key Biscayne’s vaccination rate is about 80%, a total which now includes the 5-11 age group.

The Village has sponsored 2,600 vaccines this year, with two more outdoor pop-up events scheduled this week at Paradise Park, 530 Crandon Blvd., for first and second doses, and boosters. On Dec. 23, the pop-up will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Dec. 24 it will open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Lang said to check with your doctor if the now-approved monoclonal antibody treatments are right for you.

Ethos is currently out of that treatment and, reportedly, so is the county-operated site at Tropical Park.