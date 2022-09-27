Several trees on Key Biscayne have fallen or cracked open, like the one pictured on Beechwood Drive, due to rainy and windy conditions emanating from the outflow of Hurricane Ian up Florida's west coast.

"Our goal is not to block the roadways and we're going to mitigate that, based on the priorities facing us," Fire-Rescue Chief Eric Lang said Tuesday morning. "We were expecting that might happen.

"We've also had some flooded streets in the expected areas because we're at high tide. We're already very wet; it's only expected to get worse."

Police Chief Frank Sousa and his staff were busy addressing "lots of flooding" Tuesday morning.

Members of the Public Works Department were on the scene trying to clear the roadway on Beechwood.

Looking at the radar and the effects so far, Lang said his heart was on two sides of the spectrum.

"I'm grateful it was not a direct impact (to us) but, on the other hand, our hearts are with those who will be impacted the most," Lang said.