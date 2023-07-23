Drastic landscape change in the entrance to Key Biscayne: 160 pine trees removed

In recent weeks, the complete removal of ancient Australian pines along the north shore of Hobie Island, on the Key Biscayne entrance road, has attracted the attention of daily commuters along the Rickenbacker Expressway, as it has not only completely changed the landscape but also raised questions as to why the trees were removed.

Some 160 Australian pines, considered an "invasive" species in the region, were removed and will be replaced by 290 additional native trees, palms, and shrubs, according to Miami-Dade County.

The renovation of that part of Hobie Island began May 30 under a $12.8 million contract with Magnum Construction Management LLC, the county announced.

County commissioners approved the contract by a 12-0 vote on March 7 for work that includes stabilizing the shoreline, restoring the beach, adding new seawalls, installing a new stormwater management system, paving parking lots and avenues, creating new paved walkways, adding guardrails, and extensive landscaping, as well as creating new bike lanes and paved trails in an area where frequent accidents have occurred.

The work will last through next summer.

Hobie Island covers an area of 9.6 acres and some parts still remained closed after they were damaged by Hurricane Irma in 2017.