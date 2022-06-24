Art provides a touch of distinction that can infuse a space with personality, focus our attention when we enter a room, and dazzle us with its shapes, color and creativity.

Art plays an important role when a property is presented for sale. It enchants. This is how Mariella Bruno sees it. Bruno, together with Natalia Onetti, runs Arte a la Carta, a consulting firm that has – after a few years curating events, workshops and art podcasts – recently begun taking works by its stable of artists to open houses – with surprising results.

IN. How did this immersion of Arte a la Carta in real estate come about?

Mariella Bruno: We were contacted by Fortune at the end of last year, when they had to put up for sale some penthouses in the Reach and Rise towers in Brickell City Center. We went to see the first penthouse and we realized that it was a spectacular place for a montage with our artists. A space other than a gallery.

It is an excellent marriage between art and real estate. Being able to exhibit art in a space that is going to be inhabited is extremely interesting. It allows whoever enters to visualize the place in a different way, to imagine what they could put on the walls. And, in turn, it allows whoever has the property for sale to show it in a very attractive way. You are going to give the place a personality that you could not give it otherwise. It is not about printed sheets, but art and personality in each space.

It is a great success. Without a doubt, it has a great result.

IN. What was the result of those artistic interventions?

MB. The exhibition in this penthouse was held in December, in the same week as Art Basel. Fortune invited brokers and Realtors, and we invited our art audience. (It) was incredible. It was a great event, very interesting. The penthouse was sold the week after the event. And in addition, 60% of the art that was on display was sold.

Then we were called to the other penthouse. We had to propose something different, because we believe that each event has to be unique. The artists we represent are mostly from Latin America, with new art, mixed with crafts. We are linked to the Doral Museum of Contemporary Art, and we also bring artists from there.

For the second penthouse we presented objects, and we called on a designer who works with non-traditional materials. A performance was presented with five models that circulated through the environments and interacted with the works of art. The Penthouse was sold that same night.

IN. How much does the open house cost to dress the property with art?

MB. The cost is basically for the installation of the works and it depends on what we are setting up, the number of rooms. We do not take care of the logistics of the event, meals, invitations, etc. That's what the real estate company does, with its marketing people.

It is different from staging decorated with furniture. When you are dressing the walls with art, you are showing the space dressed and preserving the feeling (of the place).

IN. How do you define what you are going to propose and what properties are more suitable to dress them as art?

MB. Every initiative we do with Arte a la Carta we seek to be an activity that is visualized. Miami is a place where there is a lot of art, a lot of purchasing power, and little interaction between the common public and the learning process. We try to make the experiences a gathering style, as was done in the past, where different expressions are presented.

Many of the artistic expressions are mixed with real estate in this city. We had an experience with that during the last Ibero-American film festival, which presented an exhibition of artistic photography in the Waldorf Astoria showroom, under construction.

We are interested in these opportunities. It seems to us that it is a good marriage. Although it cannot be done in any house or apartment, it has to have certain characteristics. And it doesn't have to be just a brand new place.

For example, now we want to bring a Spanish artist who, due to his characteristics, an old house for sale would be ideal – if it is to be refurbished or demolished. That would be the kind of environment that would work with his work.

