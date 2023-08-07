Driver cited, residents evacuated after SUV crashed into Galen building

No one was injured Saturday night when a vehicle accidentally crashed into a first-floor condo unit of a three-story building at 240 Galen Drive on Key Biscayne, but the occupants of one condo unit had to be displaced.

The accident happened shortly after 7:30 p.m.

"It breached the wall," said Fire Rescue Chief Eric Lang, who called it "minor structural damage."

Other residents in the building were notified to emerge from their condos while the building was being inspected.

"In the abundance of caution, we evacuated nine units and made sure the occupants (in the SUV and in the condo unit) were safe," Lang said.

Chief Building Official Rene Velazco was called to the scene, as well as Key Biscayne Police and another Miami rescue team.

"It took a little while to come together," Lang said.

According to Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa, the driver of the Mercedes SUV, a 22-year-old woman, was cited for careless driving.

The condo unit that was struck is the only one displaced at this time.

"I don't know what it's going to take (to get it back to a safe state)," Lang said.