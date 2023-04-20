Drivers beware: Athletes preparing to compete on Crandon and Rickenbacker Causeway for second annual Ocean Key Triathlon

More than 600 athletes will participate in the second annual Ocean Key Triathlon in Key Biscayne on April 23, testing their physical skills in the rigorous swim, bike and run competition.

The event will also likely test the patience of drivers traveling Key Biscayne’s main roads.

Starting at 7 a.m., the athletes will be using Crandon Park, the Rickenbacker Causeway and Crandon Boulevard to compete in either full or sprint versions of a triathlon and duathlon.

"The triathlon is a fun and good way to stay in shape and keep you motivated," said Robert Childers, race director for Integrity Multisport, which organizes the event.

Childers said the triathlon is one of six athletic events this year in Key Biscayne."Six events throughout the year is pretty consistent with what we have been doing for the last 20 years," he said.

Athletes have been training hard to prepare for the triathlon, Childers said: "You can see them training on the bridge and Rickenbacker Causeway. It's a magnet for this type of event."

The athletes will start at 7 a.m. with an ocean swim off Crandon Park. This is followed by a bike ride northbound along Crandon Boulevard and west bound Rickenbacker Causeway, across the William Powell Bridge, do a U-turn and return to Crandon Park. The final part of the race is a run within Crandon Park.

Different competition groups will have staggered starts through 8 a.m. The international distance athletes will traverse the course twice, while the sprint distance will do so once.

Race organizers issued a statement warning drivers to expect traffic delays starting well before the 7 a.m. start: “Northbound and westbound lanes of Crandon Boulevard and Rickenbacker Causeway, respectively, will be closed to vehicular traffic for the cycling part of the triathlon. Two-way traffic will be established on southbound Crandon and eastbound Rickenbacker before the event begins.”

Friends, family and music will be able to cheer athletes as they move through the course, but especially as they reach the finish line.

For more information or to register for the Key Biscayne Triathlon, call (772) 206-0874 or visit www.integritymultisport.com