Drivers urged to be caution as Rickenbacker construction comes to Hobie Beach

Traveling across the Rickenbacker Causeway anytime soon? It's time to be extra cautious.

Starting Monday, April 24, construction gets under way on Phase II of the safety enhancements from Hobie Beach Park, immediately east of the William Powell Bridge, to MAST Academy Drive. The completion is expected to be in June.

"We are just moving the entrance on the right-hand side (as you head toward Key Biscayne) 350 feet farther down," said Sandra Antonio, Public Information Officer for Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works.

"It's one of the critical points for pedestrians, motorists and cyclists, because cyclists are coming down the (ramp) really fast where cars might be turning in to the (beach park)."

The relocation will serve to eliminate two existing conflict points between vehicular traffic entering the park and cyclists crossing the entrance point.

At least seven bicyclists have been killed, and many others injured, since 2010 while riding along the Rickenbacker.

Two bicyclists were struck and killed last May near the toll plaza, prompting an outcry from the public to install safety measures and/or drop speeds, which were reduced to 35 mph at one point, but were changed uniformly in October to 40 mph from the plaza to Calusa Circle.

Speeds won't change while construction is going on, Antonio said.

Impacts to cyclists and drivers will be minimal. No lane closures are forecast at this time, but the bike path may require a detour "here and there," Antonio said.

The scope of work includes tree removal; removal of the existing gate and installation of new gates; road reconstruction; installation of brick pavers; milling and resurfacing; installation of signage and pavement markings; and sodding.