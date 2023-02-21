Duke the lab saved by Mick the Englishman at Mashta Bridge

As a former English soccer player, Mick Thorpe developed quick reflexes and great instincts.

Friday morning, the 58-year-old Key Biscayne resident still showed plenty of that agility, diving off the Mashta Island Bridge to rescue "Duke," a 40-pound yellow Labrador that had slipped into the canal while, supposedly, chasing an iguana.

"Definitely not a hero," Thorpe said, laughing. "I think anyone who loves animals would do the same thing."

Thorpe had taken his own 70-pound lab for a walk earlier in the morning and when he arrived home, he immediately noticed a message on the neighborhood chat site indicating a dog had fallen into the water.

He quickly jumped into his golf cart to see if he could help, and with onlookers not knowing precisely what to do, Thorpe made the five-foot dive, making sure not to hit the rocks below, and approached the dog.

"He was cold and trembling," Thorpe said. "It's not known how long he had been in there."

The dog, at last, stepped onto the rocks under the bridge that leads to the posh island homes, preventing it from having to huff and puff through a lengthy doggy paddle.

"Labs are (generally) good swimmers," Thorpe said. "I guess the whole thing took about 10 minutes. I got him up and got some help getting him out. Santiago Reyes was really helpful."

A Key Biscayne Fire-Rescue unit arrived a bit later, but Thorpe's job was done and Duke was returned to the housekeeper, from Harbor Drive, who arrived on the scene.

It was the first time Thorpe, a three-year resident of the area, had jumped into the canal, a no-no under any other circumstance.

"When I got out, I couldn't see anything, then I realized I had dived in with my (prescription) glasses," Thorpe said. "So I went back to get my goggles and dived back in, and I found the glasses on the bottom about five minutes later."

Thorpe once played for the semi-professional soccer team in Canterbury, near his hometown. Living in England, he actually grew fond of the Rolling Stones more than the Beatles, "but they were good, too," he said, jokingly.

Friday's "save" of an animal wasn't his first.

During the Covid pandemic, he had found an abandoned baby squirrel and kept it with his kids for about 4-5 months, feeding it from a little bottle, and helping it climb trees.

"We wanted to release it but, eventually, it ran away," he said. "I have a whole new respect for squirrels. They can climb on anything. That was a great experience."

But, Friday morning, it was Thorpe who was getting the respect from his neighbors, although he downplayed his hero role.

"I hope someone would do the same for my dog," he said. "I'm just an animal lover."