Dynamic Monserrate-Schena brings diverse expertise to her real estate dealings

"Worldly" might be the best way to describe , a Luxury Residential Real Estate professional on Key Biscayne with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty.

Having experienced cultures from all over the world, including New York, Poland, Italy and South America, she brings a unique perspective to each relationship and transaction.

"Even though I grew up in Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Brazil, my mother's Cuban family has lived here for more than five decades, so I spent my summers and winters in Miami -- Key Biscayne, mostly," she said.

"I feel at ease and at home with any culture."

Her success in the business world is boosted by the fact she speaks fluent English, Spanish, Italian and Portuguese, a dynamic combination in the melting pot of nationalities throughout South Florida.

After a successful career selling condos and brownstones in New York City, Monserrate-Schena and her husband moved to Miami permanently in 2000 and then to Key Biscayne two years later.

"Key Biscayne is the place where my son was born and raised," she said.

Selling real estate in her specialized areas, such as Brickell, Miami Beach, Coconut Grove and Key Biscayne, isn't as easy as one would think, even with all of the opportunities. But, competing against some 4,500-plus "active" agents and some 22,000 total agents in Miami, Monserrate-Schena realized she needed to do something extra to stand out among her peers.

And, because of her other passion -- restaurants – her clients often get an extra treat.

"So, typically, my clients will not only get an education on real estate from me, but they will also have to take notes on the good, bad, cool and hot restaurants in town," she said.

Having been connected to the community for so many years gives her an advantage.

"I know Miami and Key Biscayne, not only both real estate markets, but the cities, the people and trends," she said. "I make it a point to study the nuisances of each market and find hidden gems. My clients know that I'm available to them as they need me. I don't rest until we are able to find solutions to a variety of situations that arise in the acclamation process, not only into a new home, but in a city or neighborhood."

Selling properties goes beyond the almighty dollar for Monserrate-Schena.

"My real estate business revolves around my passion to help others," she said. "It's greatly satisfying to help families moving to and from Miami, not just with their home, but with any need they might have beyond real estate."

When she's not showing homes or condos, Monserrate-Schena enjoys taking advantage of the fresh air on Key Biscayne and the abundant opportunities to stay healthy.

"Before or after work," she said, "you will probably find me in an exercise class somewhere here in the Key or in Brickell, or simply walking on our beach. The rest of my leisure time, I'm fortunate I get to spend it with my family and great friends, doing all the fun things that only Miami can offer."

To contact Paulette Monserrate-Schena at BHHS EWM Realty, call 305-610-4147 or email PauletteMonserrateSchena.EWM.com or visit her website.

This article was published as part of Islander News' The Women's Issue and included in Islander News' second annual Women in Business section. For the complete The Women's Issue edition, click here.