E-bikes and scooters a growing problem in the Village

Careless, non-yielding riders of electric scooters and motorized bicycles have become such a nuisance on Key Biscayne that Village leaders are actually contemplating how a ban could be enforced if things don't improve soon.

But the bigger problem, they say, just might be apathy by parents.

Last week, 37 warnings were handed out by Police Chief Frank Sousa and his officers, bringing the total to well over 100 during the summer. No tickets have been issued (which come at a cost of between $77.50 and $179 plus taxes and other fees), but that might be about to change.

"My concern is that someone is going to get hurt," Sousa said.

He had instituted a program called "Scoot Safe" back in June, communicating to kids how dangerous electric scooters can be. But, lately, the attention has shifted to those who ride the bulkier, motorized bicycles with the fat tires that can reach speeds of 24 mph.

Sousa and the Village publicized a meeting July 7 to address parents, but no one attended. This past week, he hosted another parent conference and he had two takers -- one who didn't have kids of scooter-riding age; the other had two kids, but no scooters.

"It's frustrating because parents are the missing piece of the puzzle," Sousa said.

Just last week, he went to the K-8 Center to address kids during school, and his officers went to summer camps this year, where they spoke to 350 kids, providing safety tips and even handing out helmets there and at other "open house" opportunities.

"We made an impact on some of the kids, but I would like to see more interaction with parents," Sousa said. "I'm trying to find ways to interact, so it looks like, now, I'm going to the parents instead of them coming to me," he said with a sigh.

Among the issues with the scooters and bikes is that the riders rapidly approach pedestrians on sidewalks, dart out into the streets, or illegally cut across the artificial turf at Village Green.

"Luckily, we haven't had any incidents, but we've had a lot of close calls, and mainly it's been the vehicle's fault (in cases of street encounters)," Sousa said.

But, now, he said, the situation has magnified with everyone returning from vacations, with school opening, and with sports programs in full swing.

"I've even addressed the Athletic Board," said Sousa, indicating the safety efforts need to be collective, from schools and athletics, and, of course, from parents.

"I stopped a dad Wednesday on a scooter, so it’s everybody (committing infractions). All ages," he said.

Some of the fines riders could face, include:

1. No helmet for any rider or passenger under 16 years of age: $77.50

2. Equipment violations, i.e., no lights at night: $77.50

3. Moving violations: $179 (which can affect getting a driver's license before age 16)

The previous transportation issue on the island involved golf carts, with reckless driving, puttering along in busy traffic lanes, and the lack of safety features all at the forefront. Sousa's efforts since December to have all of the city's golf carts registered, and explain and enforce traffic violations to each driver, have quelled what once was viewed as a troublesome problem in the Village.

Now, the issue has shifted to the motorized bikes and electric scooters, "98 percent" of which are ridden on the sidewalks, Sousa said. Technically, that is against the law, but Sousa said he would prefer not seeing them on the street near cars and trucks.

Motorized bikes, or E-bikes as they are commonly known, however, are allowed on sidewalks, bike lanes, streets or multi-use paths, per state rules regarding all bicycles, and do not need to be registered, nor is a license applicable.

"They just need to respect the people walking on the sidewalks," Sousa said.

Village Manager Steve Williamson said each "vehicle" poses a different problem and even though these electric bikes can legally reach only 24 mph, "I wouldn't want to be struck by one.”

"What we're worried about is if it gets out of control," Williamson said. "If you’ve listened to Council (members speak), it matters a lot to them that this is such a problem" and that banning the scooters or electric bikes would be an option.

"There are some things we can do,” he said.. “The problem is Crandon (Boulevard) is not ours, it's County. And there are also state laws that regulate this ... but, if it comes down to safety hazards, we might have to make a tough decision."

Sousa said he's been "looking into it" with lawyers, but, he conceded, "there are a lot of issues that are complex, legally. For instance, I can't just single out bikes with both fat tires. It would cover all bikes across the spectrum, and Council would have that vote."

Williamson, at this point, said he hates to use the "B-word," but banning these bikes or scooters is not out of the realm of possibility.

"Neither Chief or I want these (banned)," Williamson said. "They provide an alternate means of transportation, it's for the parents' convenience, and it's what kids want.

"But the only way to take this seriously is for the parents to take it seriously. If the parents don’t step up, well, I’m a little worried."