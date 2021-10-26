Easing of county schools’ mask mandate likely to be eased,as soon as this week, as COVID stats decrease

Stripping away the classroom mask mandate, along with the controversies that have been associated with it, appears to be imminent for Miami-Dade County Public Schools as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline.

Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said the mask mandate — one that has led to lawsuits and the threat of state funding being withheld from School Board members and the County — could be relaxed by the end of this week.

“It seems to have worked,” Carvalho said at the monthly School Board Meeting last week, regarding the implementation of masks. “We have lower positivity rates in our schools than in the surrounding community.”

According to the state’s latest data, released Friday, Miami-Dade county posted a weekly average of 298 cases a day for the past week, a 41% decrease from the weekly average two weeks ago. The positivity rate has dipped to 2.2% for the week.

In all, at least 1 in 4 in the county have been infected, or a total of 670,019 reported cases.

According to the state’s statistics, Miami-Dade County’s population is 93% vaccinated for those 12 and older (at least one shot), which leads all 67 counties.

Quarantines from school also have shown a dramatic decline, although the state recently allowed parents of asymptomatic students to decide if they should keep their children home at all.

“We have never had the number of quarantined students that other districts in Florida, much smaller than our district, have had,” Carvalho said. “In some cases, smaller districts than ours had 19% of their student population quarantined. Our percentage of students who were ever quarantined at any point in time was always significantly lower than that.”

The largest school district in the state reported less than 1,000 students among its 330,000 were quarantined last week, a low for the school year, and new student quarantines remained below 1.5% for two consecutive weeks.

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools is continuing to monitor local COVID-19 conditions on a weekly basis to inform the potential revision of the district’s existing health and safety protocols,” School Board member Mari Tere Rojas told the Islander News.

Up in Brevard County, one of six districts facing funding penalties, officials amended their mandatory mask mandate Friday with a parental opt-out. The mandate had stated that if the county reached a level of 50 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, the requirements would be relaxed. When Friday’s state report showed 50.1 cases per 100,000 people, Superintendent Mark Mullins changed the guidelines.

Controversy surrounded many of Brevard’s public School Board discussions, leading to spectators being tossed out at one meeting, to protests in front of a school board member’s house.

When Miami-Dade County School Board officials voted 7-1 on Aug. 18 to begin the school year with mandatory masks -- District 7 representative Dr. Lubby Navarro was the lone dissenter, citing a “violation of state law” -- vociferous sign-carrying protesters rallied outside the auditorium in downtown Miami. Both sides were represented indoors, as well as nearly 100 parents, activists and members of the community raised concerns.

Rojas said in her District 6, most of the concerns she had received this summer were focused on the Delta variant and how it would affect the opening of schools.

“Numbers (pros and cons) were approximately split, although after the Board took action on Aug. 18, the majority of the emails received were in support of the Board’s decision to mandate the usage of masks on a temporary basis,” she said. “Unfortunately, my office also received emails from out of county and out-of-state citizens voicing their (negative) opinions.”

Rojas said the School Board is not only reviewing data from multiple sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but also taking a close look at the number of current cases per 100,000 people in the county, as Brevard had done. Currently, the state is reporting that Miami-Dade County last week reached a level of 81.5 cases per 100,000 people, ranking it 10th among the 67 counties.

Meanwhile, a hearing in Tallahassee on Friday resulted in giving an administrative judge two weeks to rule on a challenge by six school boards, including Miami-Dade, to the state’s Department of Health rule designed to prevent student mask requirements.

The challenge was also filed by Alachua, Broward, Duval, Orange and Leon counties, which were among eight school boards facing state financial penalties. Hillsborough and Sarasota counties rescinded their mask mandates at the beginning of this month. Alachua recently tweaked its rule to allow only parents of high school kids to opt out.

The state’s crackdown on the school boards was based on the Sept. 22 “emergency rule” from Gov. Ron DeSantis, which gave sole discretion of parents and guardians to opt out and not rely on a doctor’s note for exemption as the state’s earlier rule was written.

The state planned not only to withhold salaries of school board members but also to find the counties involved the equivalent of the salaries of those members’ salaries. Reportedly, school board members typically earn from the low to high $40,000s (in the case of Leon County, some $17,000 total was withheld this month).

On Thursday, the Board of Education also voted to withhold any monies equal to the amount of grants provided by the federal government to those school districts being penalized.

Carvalho has said he wouldn’t back down to political pressure, maintaining that losing a paycheck for the price of safety would not sway his stance.

Instead, he said Miami-Dade’s lower case numbers, and lower absentee numbers, can be attributed to the mask mandate.

“They have worked because they have stayed the course,” he said of his students and families. “And, they have worked because they have been well-informed. They are not a matter of opinion; they’re a matter of expert recognition and advice.”