Easy hack to keep iguanas off your yard and eating your plants

Key Biscayne. Island Paradise. Iguanas. They sort of go together.

But iguanas, an invasive species that can be seen all over the island and yes, the pesky critters like to munch on some of the island’s decorative plants. But how to stop them.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says you should get rid of iguanas in a humane way, so using an air gun to shoot the iguanas four or five times is inhumane. And there are consequences if they are killed inhumanely, like a $100 fine.

So, a Cape Coral, in Southwest Florida, resident has found a way to stop the iguanas from eating his plants… used CDs – yes music or data CDs - to keep him off his plants.

According to a report on the website WinkNews, Richard Dahlstrom CDs in his yard to deter them. According to the report, Dahlstrom has been using the CDs as a deterrent and he says “his plants are grateful.”

“It turns out that flashy items interfere with their eyesight,” Dahlstrom told WinkNews.

