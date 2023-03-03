Effort to give Key Biscayne power to regulate e-bikes and motor-scooters fails in Tallahassee

It took just 15 days for legislators in Tallahassee to toss out House Bill 597, which would have given Key Biscayne the power to create regulations and enforce laws regarding e-bikes and motorized scooters along county-owned Crandon Boulevard.

"It's a bit disappointing, but we understand the state's position as this is more of a local issue," said Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa.

State Rep. Vicki Lopez had filed the bill Feb. 2 after attending one of Sousa's community meetings to gauge how best to handle reckless riders and those without proper safety equipment.

The result was issuing $75 first-offense tickets ($175 for second offenses) to e-bikers who ride across grassy parks, such as the Village Green. After more than 300 warnings had been given out earlier, now "about 50 tickets" have been handed out in just 11 days, leading to "much greater compliance" in the park, Sousa said.

The issue of riding electric bicycles, some of which can go as fast as 28 mph, on Key Biscayne sidewalks has triggered an uproar in the community, which has cited dangerous near-misses and even accidents.

Lopez said she was “obviously disappointed” the bill did not advance because she thought it was the correct route to go.

HB 597 would have authorized local government(s) the ability to adopt an ordinance relating to the operation of certain electric bicycles or motorized scooters in order to protect the public.

One of the problems with HB 597 is that it mainly applied to Key Biscayne, which has multiple jurisdictions. Once a state law is changed for one community, it's changed for every municipality.

“I’m not a quitter,” said Lopez, who turned to Commissioner Raquel Regaldo and Miami-Dade County officials and transportation officials to start a pilot program, beginning likely this month, which would allow Sousa and his officers to begin issuing civil citations rather than uniform citations per state statute.

“They were hesitant on doing that (earlier) because they thought a uniform citation would maybe prevent a child from getting their driver’s license,” Lopez said, “but that’s not the case … only if that fine isn’t paid does that happen.”

Details of the pilot program will have to come in the Memorandum of Understanding between the Village and County.

“If we get this right in the Village, we will see a decrease in the number of citations,” Lopez said. “Either parents will start taking the device away for a short time, or other consequences.”

Lopez is hoping that after a year of collecting data through the pilot program, details will be sent to Florida Department of Transportation officials as well as legislators, showing this concept can be successful in other municipalities.

“And when the DOT begins to develop new roads, they’ll (hopefully) start planning them with a bike lane and a micro-mobility lane,” Lopez said.

“I have achieved my goal, maybe not across the state … but we want to ensure that no tragedy will take place because of this pilot program.”

Lopez said the issue with e-bikes and motorized scooters isn’t one confined to Key Biscayne.

“It’s an issue where I live in Brickell, on the Underline … but I am excited about the Village being so innovative and cutting edge (on this topic),” she said. “I’m excited that this program is going to take place within a confined area. I’m sure we are going to learn a lot.”

In the meantime, a new online petition started by a Key Biscayne resident has gathered more than 500 signatures as of early Tuesday afternoon. The intent is to make it known to government officials that residents want to ban all e-bikes, e-motorcycles and e-scooters in the Village.