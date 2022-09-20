“Face your fears, live your passions, be dedicated to your truth.” These simple yet meaningful words by Billie Jean King have shaped the way individuals, especially athletes, act in their endeavors.

One individual who has breathed these words into existence is Elaine Wingfield. Known locally as one of the leading organizers of the All-Island Tennis Tournament – South Florida’s longest-running tennis tournaments – Wingfield has led a life of passion and commitment to her sport, her peers and herself.

Growing up in Illinois as a multi-sport athlete, Wingfield’s love for tennis started when her mother signed her up for lessons at age 11. With a free-spirited nature, her love for the sport grew as she played throughout her life.

Wingfield played for Ohio State, then took a job as the head professional of the Skokie Racquet Club. Later, she coached the girls’ high school team in Evanston, IL. She quickly developed a passion for leading/mentoring a new generation of tennis players.

Down the line a bit, Wingfield saw that World TeamTennis, Billie Jean King’s mixed-gender league, was based out of a nearby suburb in Chicago. When one of the three national program coordinators for the recreational WTT leagues became available, she won the job and it has been a part of Wingfield’s life ever since.

Billie Jean King and her husband, Larry King, founded the WTT league in 1974 to provide a space where gender equality could flourish in the athletic world. In 1986, they created the adult recreational league utilizing the WTT format.

“Both men and women contribute equally to the success of the team,” said Wingfield. “Anyone in any city who wanted to start a recreational league could do so. We grew from nothing to hundreds of cities across the country.”

After moving to Florida, Wingfield helped kickstart a new United States Tennis Association program for college tennis players, called “Tennis on Campus.” The organization established competitive and social tennis clubs on college campuses.

After moving to Key Biscayne in her late 30s, Wingfield participated in the All-Island Tennis Tournament as part of the Key Biscayne’s women’s team. That was the start of her long involvement with the event.

“About a year or two after I first participated, I was invited to be on the committee (of about 15 people), since everything was done by hand back then,” she said. Wingfield has now been involved in the All-Island Tennis Tournament for over 20 years.

“Over the last 20 years, more people in South Florida began to learn about the tournament,” said Wingfield, noting that about fifty percent of the players are from off the island.

“I’m just happy to be giving back to the sport of tennis through this tournament and to help raise funds for various charities,” she said.

The tournament, which was held April 27 to June 5, benefits the Key Biscayne Tennis Association, Eileen McCaughan Scholarship Fund, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and First Serve Miami (formerly Greater Miami Tennis Patrons).

For more information, visit http://allislandtournament.com/