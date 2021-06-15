Two Key Biscayne elected officials and three others who ran for Village Council seats last year face fines for mostly technical and minor violations during their respective campaigns.

Three others who did not win seats also had fineable violations.

Consent Orders were recently unveiled by the Florida Elections Commission, showing $500 in civil penalties against Frank Caplan and $300 in civil penalties against fellow council member Allison McCormick. Both waived the right to appeal.

In Caplan’s case, he admitted in the Consent Order to filing a false campaign report and taking a contribution that exceeded statutory limits. He also admitted that a transaction for campaign signs was reported incorrectly and that he made an improper expenditure by signing his qualifying check in place of his appointed treasurer. Caplan, who was admitted to the Florida Bar in 1988, was elected to the Council.

During McCormick’s re-election run, she also violated Florida election laws by signing her qualifying check in place of her appointed treasurer. She previously had served as the vice mayor in 2018.

In each of the cases, these unexecuted Consent Orders were to be processed pending final approval by the Florida Elections Commission.

Each of the complaints was filed by Key Biscayne resident Inbal Horovitz, who was represented by attorney David Winker.

Elected officials on Key Biscayne do not receive a salary, so fines would have to be absorbed through personal payments. The Florida Elections Commission has no mandate on where those payments can originate, whether it’s from leftover campaign money or private donations.

However, an analysis of open campaign records by the Islander News shows that several violations were committed by at least three other Village Council candidates, who were among 10 running for office.

Candidate Matt Bramson has been ordered to pay a civil penalty of $350 for violating two statutes — “paid for and distributed a political advertisement that contained express advocacy but did not include a proper disclaimer,” and he also “improperly failed to use the word ‘for’ between his name and the office for which he was running in political advertisements.”

Two other candidates, Reynaldo Figueredo and Oscar Sardiñas, face $300 penalties for signing their qualifying checks in place of their appointed treasurers.

Figueredo said he was taken by surprise, although he had been suspicious.

“During the election process, I did a lot of interviews but I found out (later) nothing could be aired or published because a lawsuit was pending,” he said. “So whatever they (those behind the lawsuit) wanted, they got.”

Figueredo, a financial adviser, called it a “grudge” that he just happened to get caught in.

“All this paperwork for some grudge that stems from using the mayor’s law firm to help the homeless,” he said. “She (Horovitz) … linked me to the mayor, which that person doesn’t like because I use the mayor’s office for Hermanos de la Calle.”

That Key Biscayne-based 501c non-profit Hermanos de la Calle -- a Christian faith-based organization “dedicated to uplifting, supporting and rehabilitating those experiencing homelessness in Miami-Dade County,” according to its website -- has helped take 350 people off the streets, including 30 on a recent weekend. The organization started with eight people and now boasts 600 volunteers, mostly from the island.

“So, for doubling up and trying to do good, I got fined. It’s not very motivating to run again,” Figueredo said. “With attitudes like that … I’d rather treat the homeless.”

Bramson was equally disappointed in the way the politicians were targeted.

“It seems to have been done on a selective basis,” Bramson said. “Certainly other candidates were not following (the) rules. It would have been nice if everyone was held to the same standards.”

Bramson, head of sales for a $200 million solar company called Elevation Home Energy Solutions, said he doesn’t have a problem with the rules, just the procedure.

“In the end, for someone who was running for public office for the first time in his life, I made a couple mistakes,” he said. “If I run again, I’ll probably make another mistake. What I tell my kids is not to make the same mistake twice.”

He explained that, regarding his sign infraction, he had ordered them from a company which “markets themselves as experts.” He said they should have known Florida rules stipulate “Paid ‘for’ by the Matt Bramson campaign.”

He did receive help from a local law firm to help resolve it.

“They should make it easy and simple for a candidate to run,” Bramson said. “The disappointing part of this was the intent to frustrate (candidates like myself), but that’s a price to pay when you run.

“This may be smart politics on a national level, but there’s nothing to gain here doing that (filing a legal complaint) on Key Biscayne,” he added. “But I guess different people go about things in different ways.”

In a statement to Islander News, McCormick said, “Lesson learned - a steep price to pay for what amounts to a clerical error. But of course, I accept responsibility for my mistake. I should also admit... I took the tag off of my new mattress - next, I expect to hear that I've been reported to the Fire Marshal.”

"Some may wonder why I didn't sink to this level and report to the authorities the infractions made by my political opponents. It's simple: Key Biscayners shouldn't be rewarded for their willingness to serve our community with attacks about simple mistakes made in good faith with no personal gain of any kind. It's sad what some have done to our beautiful Village's political discourse."

Messages to Caplan, Chapelli and Sardiñas were not returned.

“Personally, the way to look at these complaints is that — sure, they’re technical violations,” Winker said. “But there are laws designed to protect that the information is correct (because) it’s the information we (all) rely on, the public, the media, for instance.”

More violations found

The Islander News analysis of campaign filings to the Village also uncovered violations by candidates Louisa Conway, Jennifer Allegra and Armando Chapelli. Several of those infractions involved the failure to properly categorize financial reports and improperly classifying in-kind contributions. However, no one — not even Horovitz — filed an official complaint against them with the Florida Elections Commission.

Winker said his client did not have any political motivation just to single out the candidates her complaints targeted.

“It was not selective, I can tell you that,” Winker said. “This is the first I’m hearing (about these other candidates). She’s not a prosecutor, I’m not a prosecutor. It’s not like she’s some investigator. I just know it’s who she was aware of.”

Longtime Key Biscayne resident and Miami attorney Jennifer Stearns Buttrick disagrees.

“These complaints were clearly politically motivated, because (Horovitz) didn’t bring complaints against the others she actively supported,” she said.

Her law firm, Stearns Weaver Miller, of Miami, represented four of the five candidates who face fines after agreeing to consent decrees.

“Hey, election laws are complicated, mistakes are going to be made,” she said. “These are citizens who are trying their best to serve their community. ... but not everyone filled out the forms correctly.”

Stearns Buttrick also pointed out that at the time of the election process, the Village had an interim clerk handling the paperwork. “It was a perfect storm,” she said.

The additional violations that the Islander News investigation revealed were not sent to the Florida Elections Commission.

Conway’s campaign Treasurer Report summary received by the Village of Key Biscayne shows:

* On Sept. 18, there was a failure to list addresses of donors as required, and the summary page does not total the contributions and expenditures to date.

* On Oct. 16, the report shows a $262 in-kind (donations of services or goods) contribution by Conway to the Islander News for advertising. A “contributor” would have to pay the bill directly to the Islander News to make it legal in that case.

* On Oct. 23, there was a failure to list the purposes of some campaign expenditures.

* On Jan. 3, 2021, and on the amended report of Feb. 1, the summary’s contributions and expenditures do not match.

As a public figure in that election, Conway did not have a problem being under the microscope. But, like Bramson, she is concerned with the process that might dissuade others from running for office.

The mother of two daughters who lives in Key Colony, said she had never run for public office. “All they give you is a handbook,” she said, “and by the time I was done, those pages were coming apart at the binder.”

Florida’s Candidate & Campaign Treasurer Handbook contains some 90 pages, many of them filled with regulations and definitions.

Conway explained it was difficult to get answers along the way as to how to properly fill out reports, and she even submitted an amended final report to “try and clean it up” the best way she knew how.

“... going forward, the lesson learned is, for the upcoming 2022 (election), the (Village) Clerk needs to have a better grasp of Florida election requirements and rules, so candidates have an expert resource at Village Hall to help guide them so they do not repeat our mistakes,” Conway said.

She suggested a pre-election workshop “would avert unintended filing mistakes by candidates.”

Allegra’s Campaign Treasurer’s Report summary shows:

* On Oct. 2, the purpose of expenses was not listed.

* On Oct. 9, the summary showed in-kind contributions of $11 and $22 from fellow candidate Conway, which is prohibited by Florida law. Vendor expenses must be paid directly to the vendor by each candidate if such expenses are shared.

* On Oct. 30, another $10 in-kind contribution is listed from Conway.

* On Dec. 8, the final report did not balance because prior reports were improperly filled out.

For the record, Allegra did submit to the Islander News on Friday the exchange she had in late January with new Village Clerk Jocelyn B. Koch regarding the account not balancing on her Termination Report. Koch suggested, for more specific directions, Allegra should “seek professional accounting advice.”

Allegra, who at that time was facing an important personal deadline to finish her final paper for the completion of her LLM (Master of Laws) degree at Georgetown University, realized she could not make the Feb. 1 deadline to amend her report. She replied to Koch that she would be submitting “as is” and would “deal with whatever consequences come my way, as my submission was in good faith, and I believe accurately represents the transactions.”

Chapelli’s Campaign Treasurer’s Report summary shows:

* On Oct. 2, there was an improper categorization of expense as an in-kind contribution. A tent was purchased which benefited Conway and Allegra, which is not permitted under Florida law and was not disclosed ... nor did Conway or Allegra report it.

* On Oct. 30, an improper in-kind contribution from Conway of $10 is listed.

* On Jan. 28, 2021, the summary’s final report does not include all campaign expenditures or contributions because of improper classification of expenses as in-kind contributions and, therefore, does not accurately report the costs of the campaign.

As of press time, no violations were discovered in campaigns run by Brett Moss, who was elected, and Michael Kelly Jr., who was not.

“As good citizens, we should not condemn those that scrutinized our candidates’ Treasurer’s Reports,” said Conway, regarding the issue of accountability. “Some folks may look at their actions as petty, or demonize them with derogatory labels. ... Instead, the good citizens of Key Biscayne should be thanking those individuals for ensuring the election process is more transparent.”

Other election issues

There were other outstanding issues regarding the November election.

Horovitz filed a complaint in September with the Florida Elections Commission claiming she was prevented from running for the mayor’s seat. She was not eligible after missing the filing deadline because of issues that included establishing a campaign bank account.

The complaint, filed by Winker on her behalf, also alleged Mayor Mike Davey used an “illegal” check from a previous campaign account that “was supposed to be closed” when he filed to run for re-election. Davey went on to win an uncontested election.

In a letter to the editor in the Islander News, Horovitz said she had learned that Davey picked up his candidate package a week earlier than the June 2-12 window. Also, she wrote, the Village’s website election link contained outdated information until June 11, leaving prospective candidates out of the loop.

A resolution on the Davey complaint is due to be resolved with the Florida Elections Commission some time in June.

Another resident, Gustavo Tellez, also filed a complaint with the Florida Elections Commission on July 1, claiming he was misled by the interim Village Clerk at that time, Peter J. Kulpa. Tellez said he requested the document forms, a package of some 500 pages, be sent to him, because many offices in the Village were closed or had their hours shortened. But Kulpa reportedly told him the packet would be “too bulky” to send by mail or email.

Tellez also noted the clerk’s email did not disclose the June 12 filing deadline.

Last September, Tellez — again represented by Winker — filed a lawsuit against the Village seeking to void the Nov. 3 referendum measure that would allow city officials to borrow up to $100 million in General Obligation Bonds primarily to protect the island against sea level rise and the effect of hurricanes, which voters approved.

Winker said the referendum “was rushed, during the middle of a global pandemic.”

In February, Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Samantha Ruiz Cohen denied a motion by the Village to dismiss the lawsuit. The next hearing is June 22.