Election law complaint filed in fight against mayoral ‘smear’ campaigns by 3-PACs

Allegations stemming from a political smear campaign, or campaigns, that delivered "attack" mail to two of the Village of Key Biscayne mayoral candidates in last month's primary have resulted in the filing of election law complaints against three political committees.

The complaints were filed by noted attorney, and longtime Key Biscayne resident Eugene "Gene" Stearns.

Stearns, chairman of the Stearns Weaver Miller law firm, is not only trying to pinpoint which committees were directly tied to Fausto Gomez's campaign funding, but also who is responsible for the negative mailers, which Gomez said he received and another that his opponent, Joe Rasco, received.

Both advanced in the primary to the Nov. 8 general election for the mayoral post being vacated by Mayor Mike Davey.

In the legal filings, dated Sept. 7, to the Florida Elections Commission in Tallahassee, Stearns listed three committees, two of which supported Gomez, while the other did not:

* “Key Biscayne Residents for Quality of Life” is a committee with a P.O. Box address in Tallahassee that decidedly supports Gomez, based on its attacks against Rasco. In the legal filing, Stearns said his daughter (Jennifer Stearns Buttrick, part of his law firm) traced the originator of the committee to Tallahassee attorney Mark Herron, which he created in June to "specifically support the election of Fausto Gomez."

Stearns called the specific two mailers in question "false and inflammatory," but it's not the reason for this complaint, he said, before writing: "At no time before the mayoral primary were any contributions reported, in violation of reporting requirements by Florida law. ... Having failed to make any timely disclosure, this committee concealed important information from the voters."

* “Coastal Beaches Matter” is a committee that also originated in Tallahassee with the same P.O. Box number and also supports Gomez, based on its political advertisements, which Stearns writes in his filings "did not report any expenditures in the month of August. In fact, there are no reported expenditures by Coastal Beaches Matter through the Florida Division of Elections since March of 2022."

He went on to write that because of the committee's "failure to comply with the law, Key Biscayne voters were left without any information about who funded the Mailers for Fausto Gomez' candidacy during the primary Mayoral election."

* “Floridians for Truth Now,” Stearns said, is the committee decidedly against Gomez, and originated from an address in Fort Lauderdale. Stearns, in the legal filing, said the committee appears “to have failed to properly disclose its contributors and/or to properly report its campaign expenditures in violation of Florida's Election Code." Stearns also listed three names linked to the committee who contributed money before Gomez had filed to run, but none of whom he was able to connect to the addresses supplied.

"Floridians for Truth Now only reported one contribution of $4,500.00 in the mayoral primary" Stearns wrote in the filing, but he noted that sum of money would not be enough to pay for the five mailers (which he said he received, and attached as evidence) since "political committees can only expend funds once they have received contributions."

Stearns went on to write: "Had the reporting requirements been followed, we would know who funded the campaign against Mr. Gomez."

Stearns said all of this is noteworthy because Gomez all along has said he has self-funded his campaign, mentioning the words "unbought" and "unbossed" in the legal filings, which he claims the candidate used in his platform.

Stearns, who was part of the drive for the Village's incorporation in 1991 and later similarly assisted, on a pro-bono basis, about a dozen other municipalities in Miami-Dade County, told the Islander News that he is filing the complaints only "as a citizen."

He said it is the first time he's ever filed such an action, although his law firm has, on occasion, been hired to do representation in regard to election laws.

"I filed these myself regarding the pathologically false claims made (by Gomez on social media letters) against me, my daughter and one of my former clients, who he said were behind these (attacks). He knows we had nothing to do with it," Stearns said, saying Gomez still had two active (as of last week) social media websites promoting his election bid.

"When he attacks us, we can defend ourselves, but what does he do to those who cannot? I'm certainly not going to hide behind some political committee. ... I just don't appreciate the personal attacks," Stearns added.

The legal action likely would not result in the overturning of the primary election, Stearns said, but, if found that election laws were violated, fines and penalties would be a likelier scenario.

"This is serious stuff,” Stearns said. “Our community is a nice community, and when you start these attack ads, and then when you don't reveal who's behind them."

Stearns said he notified Gomez and Rasco that he was filing the legal action.

Gomez, who said he's enjoyed life on Key Biscayne for 21 years, said Wednesday afternoon: "I have no comment on Mr. Stearns' Flight of Fancy. I remain focused on the issues that affect our community: the privatization of the Rickenbacker Causeway; no homeless encampment on Virginia Key; no massive development on Key Biscayne; and the outrageous amount of money raised by my political opponent from interests outside of Key Biscayne ... and preserving our ability to decide the future of our community rather than delegating to the Council."

Asked if voters receiving the mailers might have empathized with the candidates that allegedly received the mailers, Stearns said it would be difficult to link with a cause-and-effect like that. Instead, he said, "I believe Key Biscayne's voters are smart; they know what's going on."

He said the issue likely will not be resolved before the Nov. 8 election.