Election process subject of lively discussion at Charter Review meeting

Village Council elections could have a different look in 2024 based on how Key Biscayne residents vote this November.

The Charter Revision Commission, meeting Monday night for the sixth time, decided on seven amendment proposals for their Final Report, including a chance to hold primary elections in the case of three times as many candidates running for vacancies.

The amendment proposals are spread over six sections in the Village’s Code of Ordinances.

Once the formal wording is in place, Village Attorney Chad Friedman will deliver the amendments to Village Council members on April 1, well ahead of the official presentation by Commission Chair Allison McCormick at the April 12 Council meeting.

Upon approval, wording for the ballot then must be structured and turned over to the Miami-Dade County Elections Department by May or June.

McCormick said she enjoyed working with the group that included Vice Chair Jud Kurlancheek, Joe Rasco, Jennifer Stearns Buttrick and Marco Gomez, as well attorneys Friedman and Roger Pou.

It was the first time in 10 years a committee reviewed the Village Charter step by step, but another panel will convene in five years.

As far as this year’s amendments, the election issue -- as it has been throughout most of the meetings -- was up for great debate.

Section 5.01, regarding elections, would be amended to create a Council primary when there are three (3) times or more the number of vacancies available. To simplify, if three Council vacancies exist, and there are nine or more qualified candidates running, then a primary would take place to get to two (2) times the number of open positions available -- in this case, six candidates.

The Mayoral election always has had a primary (if more than two candidates run) to reduce the contenders to two (2) for the November election.

There was plenty of banter between the Commission members Monday on what the minimum number of candidates should be in order to have a primary, and, in turn, hope for a larger percentage of the electorate for the winners.

With seven, even eight, candidates for three positions, they felt it would be too costly to run a primary just to whittle one or two qualifiers.

“Six is still a lot of people,” Rasco said. “When you have a table like this and six people have to speak on the same subject ... It’s not a walk in the park. How are you gonna get to it so Joe doesn’t get lost in the morass of (platforms)?”

There were 10 candidates for three positions in the 2020 election, sparked in part by the GO Bond issue, but Gomez pointed out that going back to the 2010 election, only 5-7 candidates previously maxed out the list. He also noted that a primary would “move everything up," such as registration and filing dates.

If a primary was held this year, for example, June 7 would be the filing date, then August would be the primary election. Those are the true filing and primary dates for this year’s mayoral election.

Kurlancheek noted that, “There is a danger (in a primary) that we don’t get much participation, probably 10-15%; if you work harder, maybe 25%-30%. Cull that number to six, and then have an intense campaign between those six for 60 days.”

Buttrick believed there was enough interest to go to a longer election cycle. “It’s good for the community to get to know the candidates (better) ... so extending that time might not be a bad thing,” she said.

The same rule would apply to a special election – say, in case of a resignation; so a primary would be needed to get to two contenders.

The motion passed 5-0.

The other proposed revisions:

Section 4.03: This proposes amending the Charter to increase the Capital Project Authorizing Ordinance threshold from $500,000 to $1,000,000 since the purchasing power of $500,000 has decreased relative to its value when it was adopted in 2002.

Section 4.10: The two-part question – meaning one could pass and the other not, or both could fail or be approved – is in regard to borrowing. One amendment increases the percentage used to calculate the debt cap from 1% to 2% of the total assessed value of all property within the Village, primarily fo infrastructure projects. Second, the limit on total debt by the Village may be exceeded if approved by the majority vote in a referendum held after the November 2022 election.

Section 4.15: Land development regulations can be approved by a vote by citizens OR approval of five of seven Council members. This amendment also affects Section 5.02, indicating that in the event that two or more Council members are ineligible to vote on a text amendment, the remaining members could make a decision by unanimous vote (or, of course, defer the vote to the next meeting).

Section 7.08: This amendment proposes the creation of a new section of the Charter that would require the Village to post a public notice on the Village website or through other similar means of electronic communication when public notices are required by Florida law.

Section 7.09: This amendment proposes the creation of a new section of the Charter that would require the Village Council to adopt an ordinance after the November 2022 regular election establishing supplemental procedures and guidelines to enhance open meeting laws, and to review such ordinance two years thereafter to determine if any modifications are necessary. Commission members agreed this would improve government transparency and public involvement at Village meetings.

“(Basically) you can’t hide and have secret meetings,” Kurlancheek said.

Two other previously considered amendments were scratched, partly because the new language didn't make a big impact, and in the interest of consolidating the November ballot as much as possible.

One would have impacted Section 2.07 regarding who could further approve Council members’ reimbursement for expenses in the line of duty. The other would have added in Section 6.02 that the Revision Commission could be the third way the Charter could be amended. Both were erased by 5-0 votes.