Election winners grateful, ready to help Village meet future’s challenges head on

When political "rookies" Fernando Vazquez and Oscar Sardiñas are officially installed Thursday night into the annals of Key Biscayne's government, some may see the Village Council leaning a little toward the right -- well, geographically, anyway.

The two Boston natives will join incumbent Ed London and new Mayor Joe Rasco -- a post he was last elected to 20 years ago for a second term -- at the public installation ceremony from 7-9 p.m. in the Island Room of the Community Center. Complimentary hors d'oeuvres and beverages will be served.

By the time the new Village Council meets on Nov. 29, there might be some banter about the Red Sox, the Celtics or the Patriots, but Vazquez, 60, and Sardiñas, 49, say they'll be serious, especially when it comes to stormwater management and education issues, part of their expertise.

"Living here 20 years, I was paying attention to the flooding, the traffic, the occupancy, and you start noticing a growth (with this community)," Vazquez said. "I felt like I can contribute, and I'm looking forward to doing the best job I can. ... Sometimes, the low-paying jobs (this post does not have a salary) give you the best sense of accomplishment."

Sardiñas also doesn't mind working for "cold pizza" if it means preserving the island's heritage and hardening the infrastructure.

"When I left (in 1984), we had 5,000 or 6,000 people, so it's quite a different landscape now," he said. "I'm in it for the long haul (four-year term). The campaign was a lot of work, but the real work starts now. Hurricane Ian was a big wake-up call. We need to get serious about the resiliency of the island that we've been talking about all this time."

Rasco, meanwhile, was greeted with a familiar address Monday afternoon: Mayor Rasco.

"That sounds just fine," said the 44-year resident of Key Biscayne, who served as the Village Mayor after winning elections in 2018 and 2020, and saw the completion of the Police Department and Fire-Rescue building under his watch. He also got the process going for the Community Center, which was completed shortly after his second term.

He likes the looks of the Village Council going forward, with Allison McCormick, Frank Caplan and Brett Moss rounding out the dais.

"I think it's a great Council, really good people, and I'll enjoy working with all of them," he said.

Regarding Vazquez and Sardiñas he said, "They're the rookies, very good guys. I got to appreciate them on the campaign trail and I think they'll do a great job."

Born in Cuba before moving to Miami at age 5, Rasco attended Georgetown University not long before it became known as a basketball powerhouse.

He's worked in the public and private sector, including at GE Capital and Florida Power & Light, and retired in December from a 17-year post as the Head Director of Intergovernmental Affairs with Miami-Dade County, dealing with legislators in Tallahassee and Washington, DC, to get funding and legislation for a wide range of facilities, including PortMiami and Miami International Airport.

"Now, I'll be pretty much full-time with the Village," he said. "We're definitely going to put the pedal to the metal to get things done in two years and start executing things."

Asked about his international experience, he said, "It's here locally, having dealt with a myriad of cultures and many different people from Spain, Brazil, Argentina ... yeah, I think I've got that experience."

Both Vazquez and Sardinas also have had strong international influences, and they've gotten different perspectives.

Vazquez's parents are from Argentina, as is his wife, and he once worked in the South America country as a water resource engineer. He also has been associated with much larger projects, helping launch the Central Artery Project, or the "Big Dig," a $14 billion underground traffic easement in Boston as a young engineer in the '90's.

He's also worked as a city engineer in Miami Beach, where he directed a $2.2 billion resiliency effort and wrote the first Stormwater Master Plan, the first drainage plan in Florida to deal with sea level rise, in 2010. In addition, he's worked in the public works sector in Fort Lauderdale and Dania Beach, several projects tied extensively to FEMA.

"I ran on a platform of compliance," Vazquez said, "such as compliance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which requires upgrades to the stormwater system on a regular basis. They check for the water (release) capacity, the infrastructure; we are non-compliant. I'm not talking about the big, catastrophic things, because federal money usually comes in for that. But, for the smaller things, the repeated events (flooding from thunderstorms, for example), and it creates a necessity.

"That's why I wanted to bring in all this experience ... I want to give back. I'm so thankful for the trust, the support and (voters) believing in my message. Me and my wife owe it to this community to continue with my agenda, trying to stabilize our insurance rate, the roadways, electrical, flooding, keeping our density low. And, really, keeping our heritage, our island beauty."

Sardinas also has an international background, starting with his Bolivian father and Cuban mother. Born in Boston, he moved to Miami when he was 4-1/2 and then to Key Biscayne in 1984, before departing for school and a career. He also is an ex-pat from Asia (seven countries), and has had stints in South America, as well as New York.

He ran for a Village Council seat two years ago -- one of 10 in the race -- but falling short did not deter him.

"I think the key was to stay involved with my Foundation, with most of my education background," he said.

Sardinas has been operating the Key Biscayne Children and Education Foundation for about two years (which paused for Covid-19), and the organization has donated some $20,000 to the K-8 public school and is currently working with St. Agnes.

That is strictly a volunteer role. His primary job is working as an executive strategy coach in the business development area for Southwestern Consulting, "to help others be the best version of themselves, along with accountability," which sounds like a perfect tie-in to his elected post.

He found the election process to be an eye-opening experience.

"It got a little bit contentious, things I weren't expecting. But this community came around and supported me, and we prevailed," he said before taking his wife on a "stay-cation" this past weekend. "I'm new to politics and had never known this side of it."

Defeat of Charter amendments 'unfortunate'

Both newly elected officials said the negative votes that shut down five primary amendments for the Village Charter (two amendments aimed at increasing transparency did pass) will be, hopefully, just a bump in the road for city leaders to continue executing key projects.

"Nothing is stopped," said Vazquez, regarding proposed projects on the Village agenda. "As they say, 'No stone will be unturned.' We'll look for every available funding we can get, working with the bond (the Village's General Obligation Bond) or other alternative funding sources. I will be looking hard at the Biden Infrastructure Investment Act ($1.3 trillion for transportation projects, as well as water projects).

"I know Steve (Village Manager Williamson) has been looking hard, because there's a strong focus on climate change opportunities. We have to be smarter and nimble (with these funding methods). It could also support us with the Bear Cut Bridge (working with the Florida Department of Transportation)."

Among the Charter amendments defeated included: allowing the debt cap to be exceeded if approved by voters; modifying the Village's total debt from 1% to 2% of total assessed value; increasing the capital project threshold amount from $500,000 to $1 million for approval via ordinance with mailed notice to voters; and allowing land development regulations be approved by a super-majority of Council members, typically five of seven.

Andy Herrera was one of the political candidates who expressed concern with additional spending, and the Charter amendments, even questioning the transparency on the process of how the Charter Revision Commission was appointed (although the Village Council followed the Charter by nominating candidates and then each Council member voted on the members at a public meeting in December 2021).

Herrera, whose campaign pushed for sweeping "no" votes, apparently was heard by Key Biscayne voters in that regard. Yet, he finished fifth among the five Village Council candidates but did collect 1,433 votes, or 14.24% of the total count, in his first election.

He was gracious in defeat, but did not gloat.

Thanking his wife, family, friends and supporters, his statement read: "I am fortunate to live in a country where I can participate in the governance process without fear or intimidation. I'm humbled by the number of voters who supported my candidacy.

"As I said throughout my campaign, I place my faith in the voters. There was no more critical issue in this election than saving our island and defending our charter.

"Needless to say, I'm very content with the outcome. I feel confident in our new council and look forward to continuing to serve our community with positive civic engagement."

Vazquez also was impressed with the voters, although their sentiment might have been fueled by outside influences, he said.

"I was hoping the opposition group (on the island) would be more responsible to deliver a reasonable message, rather than just 'Vote No' across the board," he said. "The sentiment from the voters came probably more from national sentiment than the local group's narrative. They saw the opportunity of the distrust against government growing at the national level. It's now become more of a hard line of either more government or less government, and they have a right.

"The people spoke loudly; (the amendments) were very detailed ... it was clear people were paying attention to what they were voting on," he said.

"It's unfortunate because it set the clock back on us for resiliency ... we were ready to begin the resiliency (projects), so it's not in the best interest of (combating) sea level rise. The subject of resiliency will challenge us, but we'll get around, we'll find ways."

Sardinas was in complete agreement.

"From a (governmental) standpoint, it'll make it a little tougher for us, but a lot of the work is not shovel-ready for a couple of years," he said. "The important thing is to let the constituency know what is the project, what is the plan, and what is the cost ... now that we (all) know that, let's go!"

Jennifer Stearns Buttrick, one of the five members on the Charter Revision Commission, along with McCormick (the Chair) and Rasco (who later successfully ran for Mayor), said she was not surprised at the five amendment defeats.

"I don't think we would have done anything different," she said. "The most important issue in the election was electing the right Mayor and the right Council members, and that was accomplished."

But, from the outcome of last Tuesday's election, she said she believed it was a vote of confidence in the Village government.

"Voters have been happy with the way our government has been running," she said. "When voters perceive that things are going well, it is easy to vote 'no' on Charter amendments."

She said there were additional reasons the amendments were shot down, despite three months of hard work by the Charter Revision Commission.

"Vote No" campaigns by mayoral candidate Fausto Gomez; a political committee formed to oppose all amendments; and Max Puyanic's efforts to fund the opposition to the Charter amendments all played a role in "surrounding voters with disinformation," Stearns Buttrick said, pointing out an example of the Empire State Building and Manhattan skyline photo on one campaign ad that hinted at Key Biscayne becoming a metropolis if Village Council were allowed to vote on amendments to the zoning code. "These three groups spent a lot of money opposing the amendments.

"Fausto Gomez created a false narrative on the amendments, as Joe Rasco was an easy target since he was on the Charter Revision Commission. It was his Hail Mary, in a way, to try and save his campaign, and I believe good government suffered," she added.

"I do believe the proposed Charter amendments reflected best practices in municipal government and some would have enabled our Village to more easily tackle resiliency and flooding projects."

Stearns Buttrick called events that happened this year "a perfect storm" for some residents to brew a controversial election.

After all, this was the year when the Vision Plan was released; the year when the Village became closely tied in to the Rickenbacker Causeway improvements; the acceptance by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to begin a major sand dune project; and numerous other Capital Improvement Projects were introduced in budget meetings, all designed to be beneficial in the long run.

"When voters are surrounded by misinformation, (they) usually vote 'no,' " she said. "These Charter amendments should not have been so controversial. Nothing like that came up during the primary.

"People fear change, and I get that. Ultimately, we will get there. Sometimes progress takes time."

A breakdown of the final voting in Miami-Dade County (pending official certification):

Key Biscayne Mayor

1. Joe Rasco 2,917 (62.29%)

2. Fausto Gomez 1,766 (37.71%)

Village Council (top three)

1. Ed London 2,597 (25.80%)

2. Oscar Sardinas 2,328 (23.13%)

3. Fernando Vazquez 2,031 (20.18%)

4. Nicolas Lopez-Jenkins 1,677 (16.66%)

5. Andy Herrera 1,433 (14.24%)

Charter amendments

1. Capital project requirements:

No 2,503 (55.56%)

Yes 2,002 (44.44%)

2. Debt limit calculation:

No 2,813 (61.96%)

Yes 1,727 (38.04%)

3. Exceeding debt limit:

No 2,365 (51.58%)

Yes 2,220 (48.42%)

4. Land develop regulations:

No 2,826 (62.18%)

Yes 1,719 (37.82%)

5. Council primaries:

No 2,357 (51.81%)

Yes 2,192 (48.19%)

6. Electronic notices:

Yes 3,293 (74.86%)

No 1,106 (25.14%)

7. Open meeting requirements:

Yes 2,825 (64.84%)

No 1,532 (35.16%)

To read the full results, click here.