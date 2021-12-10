During last Tuesday’s Village Council meeting, Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa, who was celebrating his birthday Tuesday, said his department continues looking at ways to “engage our youth.”

Currently, the department is working with the Chamber of Commerce to provide a social outlet.

Also in the mix was the recent Brunch with a Cop at the Golden Hog; a plan to visit all the shopping centers and business owners; a street safety program encompassing pedestrians, cyclists and golf cart users; and a Reading in Classroom program for younger kids.

The next matter will be to address electric scooters — which are not allowed on the Village Green — and placing legal parameters for such usage.