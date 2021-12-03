Elias family has delivered AT&T services on Key Biscayne for 26 years

In an era when small businesses seem to come and go or change hands, being in the same location for 26 years might seem an oddity, but not for the Elias family, who have operated the AT&T store on Harbor Plaza since 1995.

“Customers appreciate the service we provide and with cellular technology changing as rapidly as it is, we find the need for personal one-to-one service is more important today than ever,” says Juan Elia, who along with wife Natasa and son Robert operate the store.

“We are fortunate to have developed a strong and loyal clientele on the island and are grateful for every single opportunity we get to help them, from selecting a plan, upgrading a phone or helping them connect a new device on their car,” said Elias.

And if you think being a small, family-owned business on an island places them at a disadvantage, think again. “For November, we were number 2 in the state of Florida in the Florida Authorized Retail rankings,” says Elias with pride. The store has always been associated with AT&T.

Asked what some of the biggest changes have been from his 26 years at Harbor Plaza -- beyond the cell technology itself -- Elias cited the cell phone going from a luxury to a necessity.

“We are also able to serve the customer digitally much better,” he said, noting that a long-term client who moved to Colorado still calls Robert for service, upgrading equipment or questions on new apps.

He also noted they are now more than a mobile phone and accessories store. They can also offer entertainment packages through AT&T TV and fiber optics service. “We have the same access to inventory as AT&T online or larger operators, except with the local, island touch and common courtesy,” added Elias, smiling.

Elias was born in New York of a Lebanese father and Dominican mother. He graduated from Utica College and later came to Florida with Natasa shortly after son Robert was born. Their daughter, Natasa, was born in Miami. Not long after relocating, the family opened the store on Harbor Plaza and the rest, as they say, is history.

When reflecting on his success, Elias said the family “proudly serves” the island community. “We hope to continue to serve the Key Biscayne community for years to come.”