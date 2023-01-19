Elite performers from famed Children's Voice Chorus to perform at St. Christopher's By-the-Sea Episcopal Church

The Children's Voice Chorus has performed at the Super Bowl and the wedding of former Miami Heat star Chris Bosh. It has sung for the prime minister of Mongolia, and serenaded concert-goers in Hawaii.

Now, the South Miami South-based vocalist group is bringing its talent to Key Biscayne.

On Saturday, January 21, an elite ensemble from the Chorus, Voice of Miami, will perform an evening of music at St. Christopher’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 95 Harbor Drive.

The 7 p.m. concert is free and open to the public.

The group sings everything from gospel and classical music, to contemporary, jazz and rhythm and blues, said Jamie Perez Sutta, founder and artistic director for the Chorus.

The Key Biscayne audience also will have the opportunity to hear a group of kids sing some of their original songs, said Sutta, 42.

"It kind of showcases what our organization does in one concert," said Sutta. "The concert features our top experienced ensemble, Voice of Miami, which is made up of students of different diversity and cultures who truly represent what Miami looks like."

Sutta, said the Children's Voices Chorus, a non-profit, serves about 200 underprivileged kids and their counterparts in grades kindergarten to 12th, from the Miami South Dade area, including Pinecrest, South Miami, Cutler Bay and Florida City.

Students selected to perform with the elite ensemble are more experienced, she said.

Sutta, whose parents were born in the Dominican Republic, said she started Children's Voices Chorus 12 years ago inspired by her childhood experiences.

Raised most of her life in West Palm Beach, Sutta said she was a troubled-prone kid, but music provided the impetus to turn her life around.

“Life was kind of hard for (me and my mom)," Sutta said, "As a freshman in high school I made some bad decisions. Then one day, I joined a kids chorus program and it changed my life. I found a place where I was thriving in music education and I developed a passion for it and recognized I had a gift."

Sutta said she earned her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Florida State University and the University of Miami, respectively, and pursued a solo career.

Starting an organization that empowers kids with music skills proved to be her true calling. "I have performed as a solo artist but I knew in my heart I wanted to be a teacher," she said.

She said the Children's Voice Chorus also was created to help unite Miami-Dade’s diverse populations.

Despite racial and ethnic differences, or their economic challenges, kids are drawn together like a family through music.

"The arts have a way to unite people, no matter what you believe in," Sutta said. "Singing is the goal to accomplish things together."

The group was started at a church in Palmetto Bay that donated some space until Sutta could lease a studio.

Now, the organization also includes summer camp, where kids learn to write original music and shoot music videos.

As more kids have joined the program, Sutta said she started partnering with Florida City, South Miami and North Miami for additional resources. Those resources helped the kids win a local contest sponsored by the John and James L. Knight Foundation.

"We offer the music program to as many people as we can," Sutta said. "People can come and believe in themselves and what they can contribute to life and in the community."