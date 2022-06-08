Emma Dominguez-Hardie selected the 2022 scholarship winner by Key Biscayne Woman’s Club

Emma Dominguez-Hardie, who is graduating from Coral Gables High, was selected to receive a scholarship from the Key Biscayne Woman’s Club, an award the club has given for 65 years.

“Emma was chosen (in May) by the Scholarship Committee because her application reflected her outstanding performance in everything she did,” read a statement from the club, which cited her academic work as well as her voluntary services to the community.

In a letter sent to Islander News, Emma said she was thrilled to receive the scholarship from the Woman’s Club, which was founded in 1952.

“Many of you know my parents Craig and Mariana Hardie and some of you even knew my grandparents, Bill and Kathy Hardie,” she wrote. “We Hardies have been so lucky to have been part of this wonderful community since the early 1950s. I grew up listening to stories of how much this island has evolved.

“I have experienced how some maintain the feel of a big family and the importance of giving back to the community.”

The graduating senior will use the scholarship to help pay to attend Florida State University’s First Year Abroad Program in Valencia Spain. Emma said she will focus her studies on neuroscience and biology to prepare me for medical school.

In addition to maintaining a GPA of 5.27 weighted, 4.0 unweighted at Coral Gables High School, Emma was president of the Best Buddies Club, participated in the Fill A Bag program, was captain of the Varsity Volleyball, and was in the International Baccalaureate National Honor Society.