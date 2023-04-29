Emmy-winning Baggs documentary to be featured Tuesday at UM Rosenstiel

Thirteen years it took -- the span of Joe DiMaggio's entire Yankees career -- for Amy Paige Condon to gather enough resources and conduct enough interviews to document the story of one of Miami's journalistic, political and environmental champions in her book, A Nervous Man Shouldn’t Be Here in the First Place: The Life of Bill Baggs.

"Well, it wasn't full-time across those 13 years," said Condon, laughing, from her hometown of Savannah, where she is an editor and content coach.

Now, the double Emmy Award-winning film, "The Life of Bill Baggs," based on that book and a hit on PBS, will be shown on the big screen, Tuesday, May 2 at the UM Rosenstiel Auditorium off the Rickenbacker Causeway, with a reception to follow at the adjacent WetLab restaurant. The showcase, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. is free, although donations are welcomed

Condon, a former Dade County resident, will be on hand, as well as the film's editor and director, Patrick and Anne Longstreth, and Theo Long, whose funding for the story and, later, her idea for the film were critical. The 27-minute documentary also can be viewed on Miami's WLRN TV.

Long, executive director of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center, will be honored for other accomplishments as well, including: her seven-year service as president of the Friends of Cape Florida; being appointed to the Miami River Commission after a 20-year break; and for her recent Defender of the Everglades award.

Curiosity by Long and Condon led to scrutiny as to who Mr. Baggs actually was. After all, his name is etched on signs at the tourist-friendly Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park at the end of Key Biscayne.

"I never met him," said Long, who lives in a historical house on the banks of the Miami River. "Why is his name part of this park, I always wondered? I didn't grow up in Miami, so I didn't know much about (his) background.

"Who is Bill Baggs? That's what led us wanting (to look further into his life)."

As the book came together in October of 2020, during the thick of the Covid pandemic, Long knew that without an audience, the story would likely disappear.

However, with some grant money available for a story-teller series at the Nature Center, Long offered Condon a chance to relay the book's message with a video, and that would create a buzz.

"The last thing people wanted to see was (just) a talking head," Condon said, jokingly.

The Longstreths had been among her friends from the days they spent at the Savannah College of Art and Design.

"Pat had a background in videography and had just done a full-length documentary of a poet in Savannah, so he could help me with camera work," Condon said. "And, I said, I think we could go to Miami (to film locations) if it was open. And that's how it came to be."

It took two months for Patrick and Anne to splice, edit and carve a script from Condon's book. Then, Long made a few suggestions.

Patrick submitted the final version to the Miami Film Festival and it got picked up by Miami-Centric in the short film category. In April of 2022, WLRN began showing the film; then it began streaming on PBS.

The film now has a permanent home at the Lightkeeper's Cottage at the base of the lighthouse at the Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park.

"It took on a life of its own," said Condon, editor of the Savannah Morning News and a collaborator with local chefs for cookbooks.

A chance meeting

Condon wasn't even 2 years old when Baggs died in 1969, but a coincidence much later in life accounted for the story's backdrop.

"I met his wife (Joan, or "Frec" as she was commonly called) at a weekend creative writing class at Miami Dade College," she said. "I had already gathered some info on Bill, while working on Key Biscayne."

Condon had been a park planner for Miami-Dade Parks & Recreation and also a member of the nonprofit Dade Trust for Public Land organization. She also had read Baggs' columns in the Miami News.

Eleven months after Hurricane Andrew, in July of 1993, she took a tour of the State Park and walked up to the famed lighthouse.

"There were really no trees, most of the areas were used for debris removal, stacked trees, boats ... and no signage," she said.

She wondered why the park would be named for an editor. There had to be a greater story.

When she met Frec in the writing class, she had written a piece on real estate.

"In that class, we all had to give feedback and she didn't care what we thought," Condon said. "But, later, I asked her, 'Is this really what you wanted to write?' She said, 'I'd rather write something on my husband. He was the most marvelous man. Have you heard of him?'

"I said, 'Sure, the park is named after him,' " Condon said, not knowing the true importance of the columnist's endeavors.

As Frec wrote short essays, "she would say things like, 'Paul Newman once kissed me on the cheek' or having a (White House) phone in the home study, or the car having a remote starter and plainclothes police standing outside her home.

"It was so funny ... if she knew the weight of what she was saying," Condon said.

Frec told her that all of Bill's papers were donated to the University of Miami, so Condon spent her spare hours shuffling through 31 boxes of correspondence, some from John F. Kennedy, Robert Kennedy and even Fidel Castro.

Condon spent years looking through archives, much of it on microfilm, and she even located Baggs' news editor in Colquitt, GA, where he was raised and found old high school photos. Soon, a 92-year-old woman wrote that she remembered Bill in elementary school, another 90-year-old sent a photo of Baggs on the football team, and on it went.

For some 13 years.

"Amy asked me to help record a lecture (for the video)," Patrick said, "but, I thought, that sounds boring. I was excited about the book."

So, he talked with his wife and came up with a half-virtual, half in-person documentary, with interviews of some of Baggs' family members during a five-day tour of Miami with Condon "to retrace the steps" in the book.

"It happened very quickly," Patrick said. "I give Amy a lot of credit."

The film was completed in December of 2021 and the first broadcast on WLRN took place the following April.

"Then it aired at the Miami Film Festival," Patrick said. "We were so excited to see it on the big screen downtown."

The documentary then was submitted for an Emmy.

"We assumed it would be pretty competitive," Patrick said. "We forgot about it for six months, until we heard the news we were nominated. I thought, 'Great, we get to go to the awards at the big hotel (Hyatt Regency in Orlando) and everyone's wearing ballroom gowns and tuxedos, and we get a picture on the red carpet.'

“Then they call our names -- twice!"

The film captured awards for directing and editing at the 46th annual Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards gala. Suncoast is a chapter of the National Academy of Arts and Sciences.

"It was exciting, and seeing the film out there on the PBS website gave us the credibility for other projects we are doing now," Patrick said.

Condon was equally pleased, saying, "When Pat and Anne get behind a project, they really get behind a project. ... This was (supposed to be) a history thing, but (we found) it was much more than that."

As for Long, she can sit back knowing a job was well done. But, she isn't done yet.

"I'm hoping one day to do (a documentary) on Marjory (Stoneman Douglas) and why she founded the Nature Center," Long said. "I've had some thoughts on it, and maybe see if we can win another Emmy."