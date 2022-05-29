I suspect we can all agree that lots of things in life are pretty stressful right now. There is much on the Key that sparks joy, but we all have difficult days.

Last week, Frances Reaves wrote a beautiful column for the newspaper in which she admitted she sometimes struggles with maintaining a positive attitude. “I know I’m always preaching about moving forward, taking on new experiences, not living in fear,” she wrote, “but what I fail to discuss is how difficult it is to get knocked down only to get up again. Often I bounce right up; but not always.”

I appreciate her honesty.

Where do you turn when you need a boost? Fresh air and exercise are always good for the spirit, and if you walk the exercise path on the Village Green or visit Bill Baggs State Park, you may have seen brightly painted signs of encouragement hanging from the trees. Perhaps they have added a little fairy dust to your day.

I first noticed the signs on a recent bike ride through the park. One read, “A mistake means you are trying.” Another reminded me to “Think positive.” Others encouraged me to “Believe in miracles” and “Choose Love.” I think I saw 10 signs in all that one day. All of them made me smile.

Much like the moods they are aimed at soothing, the signs are temporary. Sometimes the signs are visible, other times they aren’t. Their fleeting nature makes sign sightings that much more special.

The cheerful signs are the product of Laudy Ibarra and Kim Vincent, founders of the Kindness in the Schools program. “We started by writing chalk messages on the sidewalk, but those wore away pretty quickly. So we switched to painting signs and hanging them in the trees,” explains Kim.

The signs have been warmly received. “People tell us that they love them,” says Kim. “The signs are temporary and we hope to change them every couple of months.”

“We got inspired to bring a positive vibe to everything. Maybe they will brighten someone’s day,” says Laudy.

The two women started the Kindness in the Schools program after concerns about bullying surfaced at the Key Biscayne Community School a few years ago. Teachers and staff and parents worked together to come up with strategies to prevent bullying, and Kim and Lady and several other parents started Kindness in the Schools. “We are not ‘anti’ anything — we want to promote kindness,” says Kim. “We want to bring people together.”

Kim’s favorite sign is one that read: “Relax Just Chill.” Ironically, the sign was stolen. “But that’s okay,” she says with a laugh, “It means so much that someone else liked it, too. I can always make another one.”

The Kindness Ambassador Awards is another project Kim and Laudy are working on. The idea is that kids or adults can be nominated for a medal for displaying compassionate action. “It would be another way to motivate the kids and enhance the positive. We give awards for sports and academics—why not recognize acts of kindness too?” Laudy suggests.

Kim and Laudy would like to hear your ideas for messages to put on signs, and they welcome help from others in making the signs. Please contact them at kindnessintheschools@gmail.com with your ideas or to get involved.

If you would like to comment on this article or if you have a suggestion for a future column, feel free to contact me at: bill@islandernews.com or call (786) 218-6332.