Schaus’ swallowtail butterflies used to thrive throughout most of Miami and the Florida Keys.

Rapid urbanization, the indiscriminate use of insecticides, and powerful hurricanes have drastically reduced this fragile butterfly population.

In 1976, Schaus’ and Bahamian swallowtails declined at such an alarming rate that they became the first butterflies listed under the Endangered Species Act. By 2012, only four spotted adult swallowtails were spotted on Key Largo.

However, the number of Schaus’ sightings is on the upswing through the combined efforts of the Florida Museum of Natural History and the Florida Park Service. On Key Largo, during the count this past spring and summer, more than 1,700 Schaus’ swallowtails -- large, with brown wings trimmed with a yellow on top and mirrored in bands of bright blue underneath -- were counted.

“It was a really successful year. Things are clearly trending in the right direction,” said Jaret Daniels, curator at the Florida Museum's McGuire Center for Lepidoptera and Biodiversity, and leader of the Schaus’ reintroduction program.

Since the fateful count in 2012, with extinction a severe threat, Daniels and his colleagues developed and launched a large-scale breeding program to save the butterflies..

The scientists started reintroducing caterpillars and butterflies into the wild in 2014 by releasing more than 300 specimens in Biscayne National Park on Elliot Key, according to an article from the University of Florida’s Florida Museum. In 2015, they released a batch of 570 butterflies across Elliot Key, Key Largo and Adams Key.

In 2016 and 2017, heavy rainfall resulted in marked declines. Hurricane Irma brushed ashore at Biscayne National Park and Key Largo in 2017, tearing off branches and knocking down old trees from the hardwood hammock, which is the butterfly's habitat.

But these unusual insects can wait out unfavorable conditions. They are able to safely stay in their chrysalides in a state called ‘diapause’ for up to three years. When conditions improve, it triggers the final stages of metamorphosis, and the swallowtails are back.

“We’re seeing the impact of putting butterflies back into the wild, natural recovery and good management strategies,” said Daniels. “Without volunteer involvement, we would not have been able to capture these numbers.”

Key Biscayne is ideal for residents to create a butterfly garden, even on a condominium balcony. The region’s abundant rain and year-long growing season provide excellent conditions.

Planting in clusters makes a larger target for migrating butterflies to notice, so pick a few different plants to create your ‘butterfly billboard’. Some butterfly favorites are: Milkweed, Lantana, Firebush, Red Pentas, Blue Porterweed, and Turks Cap. If you have more space in your yard, experts suggest Plumbago bushes, Cassia trees, Mexican Petunia bushes, and Purple Passion-Flower vines.

Island residents can also visit Butterfly Jungle, an effort spearheaded by the owners of OpenSeas Café in Crandon Park, who have formed the Save the Monarch Foundation, an organization dedicated to preservation and protection of local butterflies species like the Miami Blue, Monarch and Schauss Swallowtail.

To learn more about butterflies in the Sunshine State, please visit: science-enews@flmnh.ufl.edu