Enjoy an active week before Winter Break arrives for MAST; after the holiday, student testing kicks in

It might be the last week of school for MAST Academy students before they break for the winter holiday break, but that does not mean things are calm for the kids. There are several games and activities on tap this week.

Thursday, December 22:

Soccer: MAST’s girl’s soccer team will be playing against Southwest Senior High School.

Lunch: MAST’s PTSA will be hosting a Holiday Luncheon from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Basketball: MAST’s Junior Varsity basketball team will be playing against International Studies Charter School from 3:30 p.m to 5 p.m.

Basketball: MAST’s Varsity basketball team will be playing against International Studies Charter school from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

December 23 to January 8:

No School: There will be no school for Winter break.

Monday, January 9:

Donations: MAST’s GSA will be hosting a donation drive.

Tuesday, January 10:

Testing: There will be FAST ELA testing for students in grades 6 and 7.

Meeting: There will be a faculty meeting from 3:10 p.m. to 4:10 p.m.

Wednesday, January 11:

Testing: There will be FAST ELA testing for students in 8th grade.

Discussion: SEL will be hosting a roundtable discussion regarding promoting a healthy lifestyle in the cafeteria at 3 p.m.

Thursday, January 12:

Testing: There will be FAST Mathematics testing for students in grades 6 and 7.

Donations: MAST’s GSA will be hosting a donation drive.

Emma Almanza is a rising senior at MAST Academy and an Islander News intern.

