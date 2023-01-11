It's been more than seven years since meat patties sizzled on the grill at KB Burgers; seven years since a Cuban sandwich and a "cafecito" provided an afternoon delight at La Carreta restaurant; and seven summers since the music thumped and cocktail glasses clinked at Stefano's Lounge and liquor store.

Carlos López vividly remembers those days at what is still commonly known as the "Entry Block" to Key Biscayne.

"The disco lounge was really popular; people came from outside the Key just to go there," he said.

But, since at least 2015, there has been no Happy Hour on that parcel of land, instead giving way to a home for iguanas and other, more native wildlife – not a glamorous entryway to an otherwise charming island.

Now, López, a Venezuelan native and resident of Key Biscayne, is hoping to enhance the property and bring back the buzz that once resonated with visitors to the Village.

From information gathered from a public records request, López and a group of investors purchased the land in 2015 for $15 million. Now, they're ready to build.

In March, they and attorney Mario Garcia-Serra will present their case to the Village Council, seeking approval of a site plan for an office and retail building at the addresses of 12 and 24 Crandon Boulevard.

"We love the Key, and this is the only vacant commercial property remaining on the island," López said. "And, at the entrance, it has a lot of potential. ... We can offer different services and amenities to residents, and that's how the idea came about."

Last March, the property owners -- officially ES KB Partners LLC -- put the wheels in motion, "but it's been a very slow-motion permit process," said López, manager of the LLC. "We worked on initial ideas, then we prepared and submitted a traffic study, then the elections and the change of Council came up ... so it's been a slow process. We're trying to push it to a conclusion."

He said residents have been interested.

"Some have asked for another supermarket, some want senior housing, others want a park ... we can't satisfy everyone," López said, laughing. "I think we have good options."

"I think there is consensus that this property should be something better than a vacant lot," said Garcia-Serra, an environmental and land use attorney with the well-known Gunster law firm in Miami. "It doesn't serve anyone's interest the way it is now ... and the Village could be collecting tax revenue from (something new)."

A mix of office, retail, sports

So, what could residents and visitors see as they enter the Village in the Matheson Estate subdivision?

Well, it won't be a Dollar Store, Garcia-Serra said, chuckling, when asked. "No, no, we're talking higher end retail."

He said the site plan includes one floor of retail space, a second floor of office space and Padel tennis courts on the rooftop. Padel tennis is a cross between tennis and squash, played on a smaller court surrounded by clear walls.

A partially underground parking area would complement the larger parking area in the rear of the structure, which will be concealed from street view. Also, a nice restaurant is a possibility on the lower level.

The project architect is Hamed Rodriguez, a well-recognized international architect who serves on the Coral Gables' Board of Architects. He has designed several homes on Key Biscayne, as well as the Villa Valencia condominium tower, the 315 Urban Flats apartment building and the Sunset Medical building, just to name a few in the Miami-Dade County area alone.

"And we've done everything in compliance (with Village code)," López said, proudly, regarding building height, setbacks and special parking areas for golf carts, for example.

Similar multi-use buildings were recommended for the long-term view of the Village last summer by consultants as the Strategic Vision Board was piecing together the outline for the final Vision Plan.

Garcia-Serra, who has lived on Key Biscayne his "whole life," served on and chaired that panel, primarily due to his expertise in land use and zoning laws, but said there is no conflict of interest with this project since that plan was a Village-wide vision study that did not change the development entitlements of any particular property. That Board has officially sunset.

"Since the property is vacant, a potential redevelopment only makes sense," he said. "And these days, this type of building is what professional planners agree constitutes good design."

Next steps in hands of Council

So, what's next?

The site plan review process heads to Village Council in March, an important step.

If approved, then building permit plans would be submitted.

Typically, Garcia-Serra said, Council members review, maybe, a handful of site plans, "any project greater than a duplex," such as the new St. Agnes Church building being built, the relatively new 101 Sunrise apartment building, or the new Key Biscayne Yacht Club clubhouse.

López said his company could handle the building process.

But, there could be a catch. Garcia-Serra said the Village could pursue an eminent domain action to acquire the property from the seller. Previous attempts by the Village to buy the property have not been successful.

"I haven't heard any recent expression of interest (in the Village wanting to purchase that land)," Garcia-Serra said, "and what has been proposed here, we're not asking for anything bigger or taller than what is permitted."

When ES KB bought the land in 2015 for $15 million, the land was then valued by the Property Appraiser at a little more than $11 million, according to legal documents and property appraiser records. Add seven years of inflation, and the 61,795 total square feet for the three parcels, obviously, would command much more.

López said the Village has purchased much smaller lots with residences at the same cost per square foot. But, he remembers the Village once offering a low $8 million for his property in 2016 or 2017, well below the appraisal they had from 2013, which was at $13 million, he said.

"They were interested, but the price doesn't make sense," he said.

The land remains zoned for commercial use only.

Since 2000, López said he and his family would take the three-hour plane ride from Venezuela, practically every Christmas and every summer, to visit Key Biscayne.

He remembers the Entry Block well, and the friendly atmosphere of the restaurants and the lounge, which as they say in Venezuela was "muy chévere."

Now, he's talking about a location for sports usage, recreation, and entertainment and retail and office options, something residents have asked for during the Vision Plan public meetings and other public forums.

"It's in the best interest of the Key," López said.

"It's important to everyone, a great benefit for the residents. We are looking to offer other options to residents and that's our goal, for a building which will benefit and be used by all Key Biscayne residents."