Environmentalist-artist with Key Biscayne roots to introduces new book on Friday during Miami Art Week

Short film, sculpture, video installations, large-scale paintings, murals and photography. Prolific artist, diver and researcher, Gustavo Oviedo, has created a diverse body of work from his years documenting Miami's ocean waters, shoreline and underwater marine life.

The Paris-born, Key Biscayne-raised artist fell in love with the gorgeous waters and natural environment around his island home during his formative years. He has made a career ofo sharing his nautical explorations through stunning art projects – some of which feature found objects from the ocean – that raise awareness and spark conversations about the region’s fragile environment.

On Friday, as part of Miami Art Week, Oviedo will talk about his latest book, “Lucid Dreams,” at Feria Clandestina (at 7 Seas Hotel, 5940 Biscayne Blvd., in Miami). The new publication features his vibrant large-scale abstract paintings inspired by countless hours navigating the coral reefs and waterways around Key Biscayne and the Florida Keys.

In addition, the book features documentary photographs of South Florida marine ecology, as well as photos of murals he has painted abroad.

During his lunchhour talk, Oviedo will project photos and a screening of short underwater videos that show the dmage human debris has caused on Biscayne Bay and the Florida Keys.

“I will talk about how observing nature influences my work,” he said. “I will also talk about the art book and many of the pictures within it that showcase the murals I have painted in other countries this year in Peru, Quintana Roo, Puerto Rico and Brazil.”

Copies of “Lucid Dreams” will be available for sale at the event, which Pen Project Gallery helped organize.

“Lucid Dreams” has been described as a “showcase of new and familiar themes to Oviedo's practice; an ever-evolving visual vocabulary defined by complex simplicity and cosmic patterns.

“Oviedo returns to his ongoing muse for inspiration; the artificial ecosystems created by marine organisms colonizing human debris,” reads a press release about the author. “As a result, these works serve as an act of co-creation. They are produced alongside, and based on the evolution of ,the environments which he surrounds himself in.”

The Friday event will be accompanied by an art talk with curator Nicole Pozos and a display of Oviedo’s “Biomorphic'' and "Binary cloud" sculptures.

To see more of Oviedo’s work during Art Week, visit the “Structured” group exhibition at Pen Project (893 NE 125 St., Miami), which is on view now through December 6. The show features three other Miami-based artists: Bean Blackett, Juan Raul Hoyos and Filio Galvez.

''Lucid Dreams" Book launch and art talk. 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 at Feria Clandestina, 7 Seas Hotel, 5940 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Admission is free.

To learn more about Gustavo Ovideo and to purchase “Lucid Dreams,” visit https://131projects.com.