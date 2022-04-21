Ron Erbel personified the spirit of our Key Biscayne community. He was a volunteer firefighter long before we had our own fire department. Ron was everyone’s friend. He had an abiding love of all things Key Biscayne.

Ron was a professional firefighter, an arborist, a beekeeper, a small business owner, a civic supporter and consummate cheerleader. We met often at the old Oasis as he was coming or going from one of his fire/rescue shifts. He always had a smile on his face and never had anything bad to say about anyone.

One of the Village of Key Biscayne’s finest moments was after 9-11, when the Village offered to assist a beleaguered and decimated New York City Fire Department. Our firefighters stepped up to assist NYC in its hour of need.

Ron Erbel volunteered for the gruesome task of search & rescue. That Village Council, which I led, worked with then Fire Chief John Gilbert, Ron, and others from our fire department to provide relief for NYC firefighters who needed a break by bringing them to our Village for rest. Ron was an integral part of that response team.

We will miss Ron and extend our most sincere condolences to Victoria. I have no doubt that his spirit of excellence and giving will live on in Key Biscayne.

Joe I. Rasco

Former Mayor of Key Biscayne