Esther Alvarez celebrates 32 years working on Key Biscayne

Many people consider Key Biscayne a great place to live. Others consider it a great place to work.

On January 4, Esther Alvarez celebrated 32 years working on the Key. She started at the Hyde Park Grocery, which was once located where CVS is today. Then she moved to Eckerd Drugs, which was in the Galleria shopping plaza. And today she helps customers at CVS.

“I love the people here—they are like my family. I never thought I would be working on Key Biscayne for 32 years, but I am very happy.”

The next time you visit CVS be sure to greet Esther and wish her a happy work anniversary.