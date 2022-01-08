Counting on an even greater “return to normalcy,” 2022 should be a banner year for Key Biscayne and the surrounding Miami area.

Two of the Village’s signature events — Key Biscayne Car Week (Feb. 4-6) and Families in Paradise (March 13) — are expected to bounce back after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emerson Fittipaldi, who twice won the Indianapolis 500 and Formula One World Championship, returns to Key Biscayne from his home in Italy to drive the “Spirit of Miami,” the vehicle he raced through the streets of Miami in 1984. He will steer it from Calusa Park down Crandon Boulevard and onto Monaco Square on Saturday, the day some of the world’s finest automobiles will be showcased at Village Green.

The three-day event includes a gala at the Key Biscayne Yacht Club to benefit The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, and another charity close to the Brazilian legend’s heart, Eternity & Grace Ministries. Sunday, Feb. 6, he will speak at the Crossbridge Church.

“It’s a big community and family event,” said Mary Tague, owner of Toy Town, who together with H. Francis Reaves are co-chairs of the widely popular entertainment spectacle they started in 2019.

Speaking of Formula 1 cars, the Miami Grand Prix — last held in 2012 as a sports car race — returns May 6-8 at the Miami International Autodrome near Hard Rock Stadium.

The Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce will again host Families in Paradise, its fourth edition wiped out in March of 2020, just as the pandemic was taking hold.

Tatyana Chiocchetti, Executive Director of the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce, said 30 exhibitors have again sold out the amount of space allotted at Village Hall.

“This is a family-oriented business expo,” she said, noting that a variety of fun-filled interactive activities for kids will be available, along with music and food. Guests will learn about the different businesses in the community at each of the 30 exhibits.

In addition to those two comeback events, there also will be two important decisions affecting residents of Key Biscayne and the surrounding area early in 2022.

The first is a possible restart to Miami-Dade County’s procurement process for Rickenbacker Causeway improvements, including the replacement of Bear Cut Bridge that would give Key Biscayne a ground-level inclusion into forthcoming plans.

The second, likely in February, would be the city’s potential, official acceptance into the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ 50-year shoreline protection plan that calls for reinforced, vegetated sand dunes and maintenance along the ocean side.

Later in the year, more important decisions will take place by city voters regarding electoral candidates for a new Village mayor and three available Council seats. Mayor Mike Davey’s second two-year term ends in November, as does four-year terms for Council members Luis Lauredo, Ignacio Segurola and Ed London.

Meanwhile, there are plenty of other activities to keep Key Biscayne residents engaged.

“We’re just moving ahead like we’re in a perfect world and thinking positive,” Village Manager Steve Williamson said, in hopes of having to avoid virus-related shutdowns.

Barring environmental tests, the new Paradise Park should open in 2022 at 530 Crandon Boulevard, site of the former dog park where a gas station once stood.

Long-term infrastructure resiliency projects will be set in motion, including shoreline protection, “front and back,” as well as design of basin stormwater upgrades; utility protection and resilience; roadway improvements; and modifications to regulations and ordinances that allow plans to move forward.

Fireworks are expected to return in the evening after the July 4 parade and festival at the Village Green that went so well this past year. “We certainly hope so,” Williamson said.

The city’s official 30th anniversary celebration will take place, albeit a year later — “30 in 31,” as Williamson calls it.

There will be more “Brunch with the Cops” in which business owners are invited to meet new Police Chief Frank Sousa and other members of the Key Biscayne Police Department. The first one took place in 2021 at The Golden Hog gourmet market.

Full integration into community policing will continue to ramp up. “You’ll see more police out on foot, on bikes, at more events with the community,” Williamson said. “We want our community to know our police, and vice-versa.”

Crandon safety issues are being explored and improved. The city already has kicked off its redesign plans, and construction on new turn lanes, for example, has begun at the first intersection of Crandon Boulevard and Harbor Drive. Crosswalks around the Village Green are being analyzed in the safety interest of vehicles and pedestrians, while additional golf cart access to the business plazas on Fernwood Road will be created.

The safety issue for children walking or riding to MAST Academy will get a serious look this year, thanks, in part, to Commissioner Raquel Regalado and the city’s police force, which has stepped in to buffer the traffic-pedestrian concerns at the moment.

As far as short-term bike safety on Rickenbacker regarding possibly wider separation between vehicles and bicycles and pedestrians, Williamson said the city is working closely with the county, although it’s not in Key Biscayne’s jurisdiction. However, a task force involving the city’s police force, and that of the county and the City of Miami, has been effective in reducing the “craziness” of speeding and peloton clusters of riders.

The final design for the new library near Key Colony should be available by the end of summer and that proposal will then be put out for procurement.

Youth programs will continue to be evaluated, “focused on kids and what they need, and working with organizations on the entire Key, and making sure we have the right youth programs,” said Williamson, praising parents for providing a positive influence.

Kitesurfing safety and “enhancing the beach experience” continue to play a big part in the city’s objectives, with increased access points and a long-term deal recently signed with Beach Raker, the state’s leading beach cleaning and environmental service.

Village officials will continue monitoring building recertifications, and recent recommendations from a Miami-Dade County Grand Jury on expanding and tightening restrictions could eventually flow into a state law or county ordinance. “We like a number of them; we’ll just have to see how they are put into law,” Williamson said. “It will be something good for Key Biscayne.”

Annual staples such as the Piano Festival and the Lighthouse Run at Bill Baggs State Park are expected to return, as they did this past year without a hitch.

The Key Biscayne Community Foundation’s Aqua Party fundraiser takes place Jan. 29 at the Key Biscayne Yacht Club, which annually hosts several fun regattas, including the Round the Island Regatta, held since 1966 in honor of former Commodore Ed Willman.

All in all, it should be a great year for Key Biscayne, although with the caveat that COVID could change things at a moment’s notice.

“Sometimes God has his rules before we do,” Williamson said. “This is obviously very contagious, as you know. Let’s hope for the best.”