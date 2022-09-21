Event will take Key Biscayne back to Havana’s glory days – for a good cause

Ever dreamed of (or perhaps visited) the famous Tropicana Cabaret and Casino in the Havana of the 1950’s?

Well, come November 12, residents will have an opportunity to transport themselves to that time of elegance, good music, food and a casino.

The “Conga the Night Away” gala will mimic the 1950s-era style of Havana’s Tropicana Cabaret and Casino - all for a good cause.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Sunshine Kids Foundation. The gala is organized by the Key Biscayne Fund for the Sunshine Kids, and the Key Biscayne Community Foundation (KBCF), and sponsored in part by BHHS EWN Realty.

Melissa White, KBCF’s executive director said, “The Sunshine Kids Foundation is a separate 501(c)3. Their mission is to provide kids in pediatric cancer hospitals across the country with opportunities for positive activities as well as promote self-esteem and confidence. It started after a volunteer in a pediatric oncology ward in Houston noticed high rates of depression among the children who had been there for long treatments. All net proceeds from the event to the Fund will benefit the Sunshine Kids Foundation.”

We are pleased to work with Vivian and Marilyn on behalf of the Key Biscayne Fund for the Sunshine Kids and invite the community to join us,” added White.

“Conga the Night Away” will take place November 12 from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Fairways on the Key, Crandon Park Golf Course.

The Sunshine Kids Foundation has a rich 40-year history of service. Locally they work with several hospitals, including Baptist Children’s Hospital, Holtz Children’s Hospital at Jackson Memorial, and Miami Cancer Institute.

The foundation is supported solely by the generosity of individuals and corporations.

During “Conga” night, the Links will be converted into a casino featuring roulette and craps tables, plus blackjack and poker. Tickets are $125 per person, which covers all the night’s activities, plus chips that can be used to enjoy the casino and use the winnings in a raffle for wonderful prizes.

“We guarantee you will enjoy the evening while knowing you are contributing to a great cause,” said Marilyn Borroto, one of the event’s organizers.

Vivian Galego Mendez, Vice President and Broker of BHHS EWM Realty, said, “BHHS has been helping the Sunshine Kids Foundation for many years so I thought it would be a great idea to have our Key Biscayne community come together to raise money for this worthy cause. We’re inviting all the residents to join us for a night of fun as well as philanthropy.”

To reserve a seat at the Gala – or make a donation - click here.