While environmentalists, scientists and wildlife advocates recently celebrated the 75th anniversary of Everglades National Park, the Everglades Foundation awarded scholarships and fellowships to seven college graduate students for tackling Everglades restoration projects.

Three of the students attend Florida International University.

Kenneth Anderson, Kevin Montenegro and Mackenzie White – each FIU's Ph.D. biological sciences students – were recognized for projects designed to enhance water management practices, track non-native species, manage species distribution, explore restoration solutions, and dive into the national park’s environmental economics.

The scholarships and fellowships will support graduate students pursuing innovative research to advance restoration of the Everglades.

The other recipients were George Zaragoza from the University of Central Florida, Dakota Lewis from University of Florida, University of California-Davis student Bryce Cook and Coastal Carolina University's Grace Kahmann.

Anderson's project is titled “Shifting Sources and Fates of Carbon with Increasing Hydrologic Presses and Pulses in Coastal Wetlands. White's is “When Worlds Collide: Multi-directional Movements of Fishes and Their Role in Everglades nutrient budgets.” And Montenegro's is titled “A Race Against Tides: Measuring the biogeochemical effects of marine wrack deposition on coastal mangrove soil elevation and blue carbon storage potential.”

"The ForEverglades Scholarship and Fellowship program is one of our best investments in the future of America’s Everglades,” says Eric Eikenberg, CEO of The Everglades Foundation. “These are the scientists of tomorrow that will help create the solutions for a sustainable world, and we are honored to help them along the way.”

The foundation reports that it has awarded more than $1.8 million to 88 graduate student projects over the past 15 years, with more than half going to FIU students.

The Everglades Foundation provides matching funds for scholars, in addition to a variety of graduate research opportunities – emphasizing science that informs policy and management for protection of the iconic ecosystem.

The 12-month scholarships fund stipends, travel, or research-related expenses for full-time graduate students pursuing cutting-edge research related to restoring the Florida Everglades.

“As usual, we had outstanding representation from graduate students from Florida International University,” said Dr. Steve Davis, Everglades Foundation Chief Science Officer. “Over the history of our program, 56 percent of all awardees have come from FIU. This is no coincidence, as it is a reflection of the outstanding Everglades research being led by FIU’s top-notch faculty.”

Anderson, a 36-year-old from Boston, said his project focuses on determining the impact of carbon in the Everglades water: "With sea level rise, I want to tell where carbon in the water is coming from, and how carbon moves from freshwater to marine water."

He said determining carbon’s impact is key to restoring and maintaining the Everglades. "It's not (necessarily) a bad thing, but with restoration you want to find out how the two combinations are acting and the overall impact to the water.”

White, 28, said his project focuses on how fish play a more important role as contributors of nutrients to the ecosystem than previously thought.

White, from West Virginia, said during the dry season, when the water levels die down, the mangrove system moves fresh water in the coastal stream, which brings nutrients from point A to point B. Fish aid with nutrients like Vitamin B and potassium, which can help reduce the risk of many chronic diseases, he said.

"The influence ultimately tells you how important nutrients coming from fish are," White said. "The fish coming up and down the stream with the nutrients is the best water management practice."

Montenegro and White couldn't be reached for comments.