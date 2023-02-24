Miami Commission moves forward with upgraded boat ramp at Marine Stadium on Virginia Key

Boaters in the Miami area -- perhaps some 55,000 -- who don't own, or can't afford, marina boat slips might soon be launching their vessels off a rebuilt, longer ramp next to venerable Miami Marine Stadium.

Miami City Commission members voted 3-0 Thursday morning to deny an appeal by Dade Heritage Trust, which was seeking not only to preserve that historic area, but to at least defer the motion until a total plan of the renovated stadium is introduced.

Miami's Planning, Zoning & Appeals Board had voted 7-1 on Dec. 21 to approve the exception to this project, which will take up about a third of the acreage on the historic stadium site.

This plan calls for the construction of a new boat ramp with two fixed docks and two floating docks with gangways that will extend 90 feet – up from the current deteriorated 35-foot slab that once served as a "pit" for motorboat racers – into the Marine Stadium Basin.

Commissioner Joe Carollo said the issue is to allow the public access to the waters of Biscayne Bay, which is clearly written in the City Ordinance.

"The average person doesn't have a place to take their boat out," he said. "You have to be part of the 'Rich and Famous' to put a boat in a marina, and the Bay is for everyone. It's not what the American Dream is about."

Carollo said the existing boat ramp at the stadium was being used when he was a kid, and "it's been under City Ordinance for years ... I don't know what the big deal is.

He said the people who want to shut this ramp project down at this point are part of the "Mount Olympus group, the elitists."

"I would say we need one in Coconut Grove,” he said. “If we don't have ramps, how does the average (boater) get out and enjoy the Bay?"

Attorney Scott Silver, representing Dade Heritage Trust, tried to explain possible ramifications that could arise from approving a boat ramp and lot (which he said would take up 15 of the 45 acres) before the start of the stadium renovation process.

But Commissioner Manolo Reyes said the focus of Dade Heritage Trust's argument should not be on "what could happen or what if." Thursday's appeal was simply based on an earlier ruling by the Miami Planning & Zoning committee, he said.

"There are a lot of hard-working people who own small boats and not everyone can pay to have one in the marina or in racks," Reyes said. "And even if you can afford it, they are full. ... They need a ramp; a ramp was there forever. ... There's no argument (needed) about the ramp. The only thing we're doing is making it better and bringing it back."

Christine Rupp, executive director of Dade Heritage Trust, which focuses on preserving historic sites in Miami-Dade County, told Islander News that for Silver, and "like many people, Miami Marine Stadium is dear to his heart."

"It's really important to point out that, sometimes, things go awry (without) long-term thinking,” Rupp said, “Our take there is that when there should be a Master Plan for that entire area, why are we piece-mealing this when we don't understand what its impact for the fabric of the whole project will be?"

She also didn't consider herself or her husband to be from "Mount Olympus," as Carollo labeled some of the naysayers.

"My husband and I pull our boat in our truck," Rupp said. "Yes, we get the need for additional boat ramps ... (but) there's a public boat ramp right across the street (at Crandon Park Marina, operated by the county)."

"What I find interesting is that there's this concrete slab that goes into a sandy bottom," she said of the stadium ramp. "It was never feasible for bigger boats… This (boat ramp) was codified 50 years ago, when the population was much smaller and when boats were smaller. Miami had a very different face back then. For us (commissioners) to compare that to today is illogical."

Christine King, chairperson of the Miami City Commission, who also voted in favor of denying the appeal, said she had spoken to Key Biscayne Mayor Joe Rasco on the issue, but did not disclose details of the conversation

However, Village Planning Director Jeremy Calleros Gauger was on hand Thursday, and he spoke of potential traffic impacts to Key Biscayne if a 72-position lot for boats and trailers was designed and striped, especially without physical barriers, like he's seen in drawings.

"It could be chaotic," he said.

But Carollo jumped in with a reply, even though commissioners are urged to hold their thoughts until after the public has spoken.

He shot back, saying, "You guys (Key Biscayne city leaders) are the ones who have affected traffic (on the Rickenbacker Causeway) all these years by (granting permits) with all these high-rises."

Gauger said, "Well, we're nearly 100 percent built out now."

"You get the message?" Carollo asked. "What's good for the goose is good for the gander, in this case. Every time I hear Key Biscayne talking about what we're gonna do on Virginia Key, it is extremely hypocritical."

Carollo later was apologetic for not recognizing Calleros Gauger, who had once been the Assistant Planning Director for the City of Miami.

Boaters in Miami-Dade County currently have access to 13 public boat ramps, according to data from the city government. Those ramps only provide capacity to less than 2% of the 74,622 registered boats.

Attorney Spencer Crowley has been the commissioner of the Florida Inland Navigational District since 2007. FIND is the organization that granted $1.25 million to the City of Miami for the boat ramp construction at the stadium site, simply to make the water accessible, one of the group's principal goals.

He indicated that during special events at the stadium, "FIND doesn't have a problem closing the ramps."

He noted that since 2007, FIND has issued tens of millions of dollars in grants to produce accessibility to the water, saying "55,000 boaters (in the area) need access to trailer slips and we have less than 1,000 in the county.

"We believe this is very important to our residents ... (some of) these are blue-collar people who keep their boats in their yards, and they have to trailer their boats to ramps. Even if they could afford marinas (they would have to get on a waiting list)."

Thursday's vote went 3-0 with Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla absent and a vacant District 2 seat, which will be filled in Monday's special election of 13 candidates. The winner also gets a seat on the Virginia Key Advisory Board, led now by former Key Biscayne Mayor Bob Vernon.

So, what's next?

The approval for the boat ramp and floating docks now must come from the Historic and Environmental Preservation (HEP) Board, which examines any issue that includes historical designated land.

"They've deferred it twice, saying they didn't have the necessary information," Rupp said. "it goes to them for the final review. We'll see what happens then.

"But our board intends to see this through. Our focus there is the Marine Stadium, so nothing is done to impact the future operation of the stadium."