Exams retakes among things happening this week at MAST Academy

There are always exciting things happening at MAST Academy. Whether you are a student, parent of a student, an alumni of the school, this is where you can find out about activities happening in the week ahead.

Thursday, February 16:

Tennis: Tennis team will play Miami Killian at Crandon at 3:30 p.m.

Water Polo: Water polo team will play Micheal Krop Senior High at 5 p.m..

Friday, February 17:

Capture the Flag: Seniors will play multiple rounds of capture the flag on the MAST field during Period 6 (1:15-3:00 p.m.).

Monday, February 20:

No School: Observance of President’s Day.

Tuesday, February 21:

Testing: The FSA Algebra 1 EOC retake will begin at 8 a.m.

Testing: The FSA Writing exam retake will begin at 8 a.m.

Tennis: Tennis team will play Coral Gables at 2 p.m. at the Biltmore Hotel.

Meeting: Faculty meeting after school, from 3:10 to 4:10 p.m.

Wednesday, February 22:

Testing: Day 2 of the FSA Algebra 1 EOC will begin at 8 a.m.

Testing: The FSA ELA Reading retakes will begin at 8 a.m.

Tennis: Tennis team will play Palmetto at 3 p.m. at Crandon.

Track: Track and field team will compete against Varela at 3 p.m. in South Miami.

Emma Almanza is a rising senior at MAST Academy and an Islander News intern.

To read the last "This Week at MAST," click here.