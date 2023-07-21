Excessive heat warning in effect until 8 p.m. Friday

For only the second time in history, Miami-Dade County is under an excessive heat warning until 8 p.m. Friday, July 21.

Dangerously hot conditions, combined with high humidity, will make temperatures outside feel more like 112 degrees today.

The excessive heat advisory covers all Metropolitan Miami-Dade County, including Inland and coastal areas through far south Miami-Dade County.

Extreme heat and humidity increase the potential for heat related illnesses, the NWS says, especially for people working or participating in outdoor activities.

A Heat Advisory is in place from 8 p.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Sunday.

For Key Biscayne, the highest temperatures will be at 1 p.m. Friday with a 50 percent plus chance of showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon.

For the complete Key Biscayne forecast, click here.