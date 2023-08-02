Excessively warm water is killing local coral reefs, but UM is testing potential solutions

Recent warmer water temperatures off of the coast of Key Biscayne, South Florida, and throughout the world are having a drastic effect on coral. The National Data Buoy Center has recently reported water temperatures soaring to 101.1 degrees Fahrenheit at a buoy in 5 feet of water in Florida Bay.

Multiple reefs in the Florida Keys have already succumbed to “bleaching” from these unprecedented higher water temperatures.

Bleaching occurs when coral turns white as it expels tiny algae called Symbiodinium which live in its cells. These algae photosynthesize to provide corals with nutrition, and it is harmful and often fatal for the coral to lose these algae.

But help is on the way from the University of Miami (UM), Coral Reef Futures Lab at Rosenthal School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science.

This link of temperature affecting coral reefs was first brought up by Dr. Peter Glynn 20 years ago at UM and has been studied there ever since. This particular project is being led by Dr. Andrew Baker, a professor of Marine Biology and Ecology at UM, who originally studied under Dr. Glynn.

Dr. Baker and his team have achieved a ‘stress hardening’ technique with many key Caribbean coral species in the lab and are currently investigating methods for in setu holobiont manipulation.

“Our hope is that this method may allow managers to prime corals for future climate change and protect against future heat stress,“ said Dr. Baker.

The Baker Lab is composed of a team of scientists and students, who are involved in a project to see if it is possible to improve thermal tolerance in reef-building coral by altering the composition of their symbiotic algae communities first in the lab, then out in the ocean.

The process by which this has been accomplished begins during coral reproduction, which happens only one night each year. This year it occurs today, August 2.

During this event last year (and for the next four years) Baker and his team collect the fertilized coral eggs from Emerald and Rainbow Reef off the coast of Key Biscayne.

Then they bring these coral specimens to the lab in the tens of thousands. There they introduce a heat-resistant strain of algae Symbiodinium trenchi to the coral ‘babies’ which will allow them to tolerate higher water temperatures as they mature.

Once the coral has grown enough, they attach these more stress-resistant coral to hybrid (man-made) reefs. They are also in the process of designing these hybrid reefs at the lab using new technology and engineering.

Currently, Dr. Baker is working with Dr. Roland Samimy, Key Biscayne’s Resilience Officer to help get permits to establish a hybrid reef off the coast of Key Biscayne. If permitting is successful, it could save the Village the cost of renourishing beaches and flood management.

“This is a sensitive issue since the pilot reef would be placed where protected seagrass beds are,” said Dr. Baker. “The benefits of introducing the reef versus the loss of that small area of seagrass is one of the concerns for getting permitting.”

This particular project is being funded by the Department of Defense (DOD) and has a five-year timeline. The DOD's goal is to use natural methods such as hybrid reefs to protect beaches from erosion and storm surges. This study is taking place here in Miami at UM, but also in Hawaii and in the Gulf of Mexico where they are working with oyster beds instead of coral reefs.

“By introducing a more stress-resistant algae, such as Symbiodinium trenchi the reefs can recover and become more resistant to future thermal events,” said Dr. Baker. “This process of ‘symbiont shuffling’ may allow corals to rapidly acclimatize when faced with higher water temperatures from future climate change.”

The Baker Lab has several other projects studying corals in changing environments and coral reproduction and recruitment in Caribbean corals. These activities encompass a range of themes including molecular systematics, population genetics, conservation biology, and physiological ecology.

To learn more about these studies, please visit x-reefs.earth.miami.edu. Or if you wish to contribute to this project, please contact Jennifer Dillon at jsdillon@miami.edu and specify the Coral Reef Futures Lab at Rosenthal School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science.