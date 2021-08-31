Expect to pay 5 to 15 cents per gallon more at the pump due to Hurricane Ida

When Hurricane Ida made landfall in the Gulf Coast Sunday as a Category 4 storm, causing significant damage and leaving millions without electrical power, it also brought gasoline refining and oil production to a halt along the region.

According to a USA Today report, motorists should brace for increased prices - somewhere in the range of 5 to 15 cents per gallon - at the pump, this according to Patrick De Haan, from GasBuddy, a fuel-savings app. "We have seen three weeks of falling prices but that will probably end this week," Hann told USA Today.

Shell, Phillips 66 and Exxon were among the energy companies that temporarily closed refineries in advance of the storm.

As of Monday, the national average was $3.15 per gallon across the US, according to AAA. The Florida average ranged between $3.023 to $2.902 a gallon.