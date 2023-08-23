Expert hunters putting the squeeze on burgeoning Florida python population, including one suspect at Bill Baggs

Not many people envy Leo Sanchez's side job of hunting and catching pythons and boa constrictors in Florida's wildlife.

After all, the non-venomous but scary-looking reptiles have bit him dozens of times.

"I have no fear of them, but I do have respect for them," said Sanchez, displaying a photo in which his right chest was left a bloodied mess by a bite from a 12-foot python. "It's not their fault they're here, but they're destroying the ecosystem in the Everglades, so the state made a choice, and now they have to be removed."

The Nicaraguan-born Miami Lakes resident, a Florida Power & Light subcontractor, is now eager to help track and remove an apparent Burmese python spotted near the concession stand at the Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park.

"With this one, I'm not interested in the money," said Sanchez, a 12-year professional snake hunter paid by the foot as part of two programs to reduce Florida's constrictor population. "I guarantee we would find him."

"We" is Sanchez's trusty teammate, a handsome dog named Greg ("That was his name at the shelter"), a mix of Shepherd, Husky and "cookie-cutter," who tracks the smell, sits and points ... before getting his reward, his favorite toy to enjoy.

The dog, taught the art by one of Sanchez's friends, once led a Miccosukee Indian to a 17-foot boa hiding in a marsh on federal land.

Cape Florida State Park biologist Liz Golden, who has worked on the Bill Baggs grounds since 1994, has analyzed a blurry photo taken by a concession staffer through a screen one evening and said the snake looks like an 8- to 10-foot Burmese python.

"I'm more concerned for the park wildlife," said Golden, knowing that small mammals such as rabbits, raccoons or possums could quickly become a snack for the nocturnal, cold-blooded python, which have also consumed deer and gators.

As for people's safety? Just watch your step.

"Like most snakes, if you leave them alone, they'll leave you alone," she said. "They tend to stay hidden, and they're probably going to ignore you for the most part. Humans don't fall into their prey image."

Sanchez said large, maybe 14-foot constrictors could squeeze someone to death, but he hasn't heard that happening in Florida.

Burmese pythons originated in Southeast Asia and are often found in Brazil's immense tropical rainforest. Their arrival in Florida stems from the illegal pet trade business.

Sanchez hunts the pythons under two state programs: Florida's South Florida Water Management District's Python Elimination Program, which began in 2017, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission's recently completed Florida Python Challenge, in which the grand prize winner collects $10,000 during the annual 10-day hunt.

Since 2000, more than 17,000 wild Burmese pythons have been captured in Florida, mainly in the Everglades, but one report by AZ Animals shows there could be as many as 300,000 in the state.

Some have been spotted around Miami Beach, the entrance to the Rickenbacker Causeway, Biscayne Bay, Key Largo, and even as far north as Palm Beach and Lake Okeechobee.

"So, it was a matter of time," Golden said of the possible sighting at Bill Baggs.

She can only assume the python arrived at the tip of Key Biscayne one of two ways.

"Someone releasing it here (or near here)," she said, although she doesn't find much credibility.

Also, she noted, "There are a lot of these in the Everglades, and they're known to hang around canal banks. So, they can be flushed out in some of these big rain events (when the currents are swift), all the way into the Bay, and it just swam until it hit land."

With some 350 dry, upland acres at the Cape Florida State Park, it's like "finding a needle in a haystack," Golden said.

But Sanchez, who has been hunting pythons since 2011, said it's easier than that.

"It's a state park, so that means tourists. There are garbage bins, which attract rats," he explained. "They love to fall asleep around a body of water; they've been spotted on the marsh down in the Keys. Water is the escape route. And they like to ambush at night. But, they've got to come out (sometime) and drink a little bit of water."

So, that's the area around Cape Florida he and "Greg" would try first.

In the early 1990s, after Hurricane Andrew had destroyed a reptile business that was breeding pythons as pets, thousands were believed to have escaped, particularly in The Redland agricultural area, about 30 miles south of Miami, according to a story written earlier this year by Key Biscayne resident David Adams.

Sanchez said the University of Florida's Fort Lauderdale Research and Educational Center in Davie once relocated two pythons, one 30 miles away and the other 40 miles away.

"Guess what? They both returned to the same place," he said. "Most of the traveling was by, and near, the water; they found out. They love to move at night."

The largest python captured in Florida was nearly 18 feet long and had 122 eggs, according to the Conservancy of Southwest Florida.

Sanchez said he was always fond of reptiles when he was little.

"I like messing with them," he said. "But I don't mess with the poisonous snakes, though, because I don't want my wife to get that call."

At home, he has a couple of pythons among his collection of 15 snakes, along with a cat and "Greg."

He said the difference between a python and a boa is mostly the color scheme.

"The python pattern is like a giraffe, and there's a little yellow (on the outline); the boa is darker, kind of like a chain link fence pattern."

He said finding and catching pythons (he caught ten babies recently) is a rush, but "unfortunately, we have to euthanize them now."

Sanchez said if you ever find yourself in trouble with a python, "squirt hand sanitizer in its mouth," and if you happen to get bit, "try not to break off the tooth in your skin because they carry bacteria." He added that, even if you get caught in a squeeze, cutting the python's head probably won't help since the nerves will continue to contract throughout the rest of the body.

Easier said than done, right?

For now, the slithering serpent might be enjoying the quiet life at the Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park.

Asked if it was the weirdest thing she has seen in all of her years at the park, Golden just laughed: "Define weird. We've seen lots of things," including a 6-foot-long yellow rat snake that is 2 inches in diameter.

But, like the python, that snake also is non-venomous.

"We're hoping to get another sighting (of this python)," Golden said. "One method is to get a tracking dog."

"Greg" is undoubtedly ready to point her in the right direction.

Note: If you spot the python at Bill Baggs, please call Liz Golden at (786) 582-2673 with the location, and try to take a photo.