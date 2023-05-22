Expert instructor makes padel at The Ritz an ideal summer escape

At the Cliff Drysdale Tennis complex in The Ritz Carlton Key Biscayne, you will find young and all alike enjoying the contagious energy of padel, also known as padel tennis.

And in the middle of all that excitement, you will likely find Jaume Rouillon, The Ritz’s top adult instructor and director of the Junior Program.

“From the first hour of the day until closing, all of the courts are full,” said Lorena Rouillon Jimenez, a world-renowned padel athlete who is equal parts bubbly and passionate about the sport, typically played in doubles on an enclosed court slightly smaller than a doubles tennis court.

Rouillon Jimenez is coached by her brother, Jaume.

“He is wonderful. Kids adore him and he makes learning the game fun,” said Leticia Martinez-Bordiu, a Key Biscayne resident whose child trains with Rouullon. “I know the kids would be devastated if Jaume was not around.”

The proof of that is in the numbers. Rouillon has grown the Junior Program from 0 to 60 kids.

“My coaching involves mental, tactical, technical and physical training for both kids and adults,” he said, adding that he is responsible for the instruction, coaching and conditioning of all players being trained in padel at the Drysdale Center.

He also conducts private lessons.

Success has followed Rouillon’s students. Many – like his sister, Lorena – have reached No.1 ranking in the country. Others, such as Egle Petrauskaite and Paloma Cortina, are ranked in the top 5 in the US. He has also coached Mateo Turletti, who represented the US in the U16 category in the World Padel Championships in 2021.

Peter Alonso-Martinez, who competed against Rouillon at the USPA Padel Tournament held last year, said Rouillon is an “extraordinary” player and coach.

“Jaume has done an outstanding job in promoting padel so that the sport can grow in the US, starting with young athletes and their education,” said Alonso-Matinez. “His great professionalism, knowledge and understanding of the sport has helped both young and adult players.”

Rouillon said his wish “is to promote padel so that the sport can grow across the United States.”

In a 2022 interview, Rouillon told Islander News that people should try padel to see what they’ve been missing out on: “It doesn’t matter what your age is. If you can handle light movement, you can play padel.”

Padel Summer Camp sessions at The Ritz Carlton start June 12, offering morning and afternoon sessions. Junior Padel sessions are open for kids 6 years old and older. For more information, call (305) 365-4300 or visit www.rckbracquetgarden.com.