Explosive growth of iguana population has the Village considering abatement options

Tropical iguanas could soon be pictured on mythical "Wanted" posters around Key Biscayne if the Village Council acts to eliminate the pesky poopers.

Veteran conservation biologist and wildlife expert Joe Wasilewski, who has appeared on TV shows with Johnny Carson and Jay Leno, was a guest of Mayor Joe Rasco during Tuesday night's Village Council to address a growing problem.

"It's like bringing 'Animal Planet' to Key Biscayne," joked Wasilewski, who has worked in 18 countries for over 40 years, first conserving and now eradicating invasive, nuisance reptiles.

"Green iguanas are a green scourge for us right now," he said. "I used to work to conserve iguanas, but what's been happening with this explosion, now I'm working on removing them."

He said the burst of iguanas could be seen on the island of Grand Cayman when, before,c 1999, there were none. But, he said, workers from Honduras would bring them, and by 2016, there were an estimated 1.6 million iguanas there. To rid the problem, in 2018, 1.3 million of them were eliminated for $9 million, but 300,000 iguanas remained.

In Puerto Rico, the island coordinates special, guided iguana hunts, similar to the Python Challenge in the Everglades.

Twenty-five years ago, while filming a segment for "National Geographic," Wasilewski spotted a nest at Crandon Park with 60 eggs – an indicator of how quickly they can multiply.

On Key Biscayne, residents and officials have seen them climbing on pool screens, pooping on concrete and even eating the vines off the sea oats. The deeper problems, Wasilewski said, are that they burrow under houses, seawalls, roadways, and a runway in the Bahamas.

"Nobody loves iguanas more than I do, but to see all this," Wasilewski said, showing photos of loads of iguana carcasses piled up in different countries.

"The only thing we can do now is euthanize them," adding that his team does "all the science" around each iguana.

Wasilewski said iguanas do not tend to go any farther north than Lake Okeechobee. His best ally is Mother Nature's cold snap, which freezes them in their tracks, as evidenced this past winter in the Village.

"Ten years ago, there were no (reptile) removal companies (in South Florida). Now, you'll find 30 or 40," he said, noting he does get some assistance from a crocodile at Crandon Park, "who knows when to feed on them."

The solution will NOT be to shoot them on Key Biscayne, but rather incorporate a multi-tiered approach, although "results will not be felt for a while." There is no way to measure how many iguanas are on the island without a study, but based on what he's heard and seen, there is an overpopulation that will only grow in size.

With so many various entities in the area, such as Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, Crandon Park, Miami-Dade County, the Seaquarium, and Virginia Key, it would be ideal, he said, to get together with all the stakeholders and the State of Florida Game Commission to see what method would work best.

Mayor Rasco said the Village Council will bring back a discussion and "definite action" on this subject within 60 days.