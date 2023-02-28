Extraordinary siblings leading the way to build a thriving Key Biscayne pádel community

Most who visit or live in Key Biscayne know The Ritz Carlton. Those who don’t go for their delicious food will likely be sweating at the Ritz tennis courts. A relatively new addition to these courts has been the plastic walls and contagious energy of padel.

“From the first hour of the day until closing, all of the courts are full,” said Lorena Rouillon Jimenez, a world-renowned padel athlete who is equal parts bubbly and passionate on and around the Cliff Drysdale Tennis complex at the Ritz.

She first picked up a tennis racket at age 8, and at 10 began serious training and competitions. She started playing padel on the side at 15. At age 18, she moved to the US from Spain and ended up playing tennis at college in Mississippi. She later returned to Spain for a professional tennis career, and moved on to compete in Grand Slam tournaments.

In 2021, Lorena returned to the US with a new goal – and a “new” sport, padel. She dedicated herself to padel, starting the US Padel Association (USPA) circuit and competing in the World Padel Tour challenger just months later.

“They found the best players in the United States to compete in a challenger, and I lost in the semifinals,” she said. “I was really close, it was a very tight match.”

Disappointed but motivated, she continued to train and play tournaments – and she now is ranked 5th in the US by the USPA.

“My goal this year is to play in the finals, putting me into the main draw of the World Padel Tour against the best players in the world,” Lorena said.

While discussing her achievements, Lorena never fails to emphasize the importance of her coach’s guidance of her coach, her brother, Jaume Rouillon Jimenez.

Jaume has been her trainer since she began playing padel. He is a professional coach who has assisted several Top 5 players.

Jaume became a part of the Cliff Drysdale Tennis operation last year, and coaches some of the top US junior players. One of his most notable young students is Mateo Turletti, a padel and soccer star who is on the USA padel team as well as Inter CF Miami.

Jimenez said he has never found it difficult to coach his overachieving sister.

“I find it to be very easy, because at the end of the day, we talk about things at home and both express our opinions,” he said. “It’s a pleasure to be able to work with my sister… We never really argue; we have the utmost respect for each other on and off the court.”

Lorena added: “We’re twice as strong together than individually. I learn a lot from him, and he learns from me. When it comes time for him to train me … I respect him, listen to him, and I need him to be there during tournaments.”

In addition to making their marks as padel professionals, the siblings have had a significant impact on Key Biscayne’s padel scene. When the padel courts were built at Cliff Drysdale Tennis in 2020, not many people played.

They started running clinics and tournaments. Soon, the sport boomed and there’s became one of the most popular clubs in the Miami area, she explained.

“We started with kids. Now, in the entire United States, we’re one of the only ones who have such a big junior academy,” Lorena added.

The sport has been “much more popular in Spain, Argentina, France,” said Jaume. “Here in the US it’s started to grow in places like Miami, but it’s still a new sport to a lot of people.”

The game, played in doubles, serves as a perfect setting for a small social gathering “It’s a way for friends to get together in a small group and have a good time, while also playing a sport,” Lorena said.

“Respect is an important part of the game,” Jaume said. “It’s a group game, but not like a soccer team.. It’s just you and your partner, who you usually play with the entire season. You have good and bad moments with that person, so you have to learn to respect and value the work they’re doing.”

Many of the kids they coach have learned these lessons, and the constant influx of new players is a testament to the core connection the sport brings within the community.

The siblings encourage anyone to stop by the courts. Their enthusiasm for the island’s padel community to grow is palpable when they talk.

“Try it, you don’t know what you’re missing out on,” Jaume said. “It doesn’t matter what your age is – if you can handle light movement, you can play padel,”

Lorena said the club doesn’t require a membership “Anyone can come try, play, and sign up for clinics or for our classes. We encourage everyone to try it.”

To try padel at Cliff Drysdale Tennis, visit their website by clicking here or stop by the Key Biscayne location at 415 Grand Bay Drive.