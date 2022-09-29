Small in stature but large in heart, racing legend Emerson Fittipaldi returns this weekend for the second edition of Key Biscayne Car Week at his favorite location in the world.

"It's fantastic; I'm very happy to be able to make Key Biscayne a very special, special place to travel most of my life," he said Sunday morning from picturesque Lago di Garda, Italy, one of his three residences, along with those in his native São Paulo, Brazil, and the spacious condo overlooking the Atlantic Ocean at The Ocean Club Key Biscayne.

"Every time I go back to Key Biscayne, I appreciate it more when I see it. I haven't been to everywhere in the world, but I've been to (many) different continents and just appreciate it more. When you cross that last bridge entering into the park, with all the beautiful trees ..."

At 75, time doesn't move quite as fast these days as his race car's 190 mph speed did when he won his first of two Formula One world championships in 1972, at a then-record 25 years old. It was a feat only paralleled that year by the Miami Dolphins' perfect season.

"Fifty years ago; it was incredible," Fittipaldi said. "And, you know, last week, I drove the same car in Italy (at a celebration in Monza, where he won the 1972 Italian Grand Prix and clinched the title).

"That's why this event (Key Biscayne Car Week) is very special. Every morning, first, I thank God I'm (still) here, and now I'm able to commemorate that championship (here) with my family and friends."

Asked if people notice him while pumping gas or shopping in the grocery store, he laughed. "Sure," he said.

Now, others are taking notice. The Miami Grand Prix (next year's race is in May) has again hopped aboard as a Car Week sponsor, along with NASCAR's Homestead-Miami Speedway (that race will be in late October), joining lead sponsor JP Morgan.

"I think the first (Car Week) in 2019 created the synergy with the racing world," Fittipaldi said. "You have an amazing display of race cars. And it's a family thing, with beautiful classic cars. You can be a little boy, 5 or 6, who is fascinated looking at the cars or a guy 90 years old reliving the past. We want this to be like a big international event."

Fittipaldi is the Chair for Car Week and will be driving the No. 84 Spirit of Miami -- the March Chevrolet prototype he drove in the 1984 Miami Grand Prix through the streets of Biscayne Boulevard and Bayside -- from Calusa Park onto Monaco Square on Saturday to open the car exhibit, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Co-Chairs H. Frances Reaves and Mary Tague have been eagerly awaiting this event, which has been stalled three times after 2019, twice by the COVID pandemic.

"Honestly, I know Mary and I feel really terrific to bring this back to the Key and, surprisingly, with a lot more cars," Reaves said.

"Emerson is such a fantastic person. And, by the way, he's not 'honorary,' he is the Chair. He does so much to help."

Fittipaldi will attend the Saturday evening gala, where he plans to auction his helmet and racing suit from that memorable championship season 50 years ago. Proceeds help fund two missions dear to his heart.

The Eternity & Grace Ministries is a platform dedicated to teaching youth about the Bible, from Africa to Brazil to India. Fittipaldi, who actually was baptized on Key Biscayne after being reintroduced to Jesus and a "new life," attends the Crossbridge (Presbyterian) Church when he's back at home.

On Sunday at 8 a.m., he will narrate the Singapore Grand Prix while it is being televised live. The public is invited for coffee and bagels, before services begin at 10, when he and his family will talk about how religion has impacted their lives. A free brunch will follow.

The other charity project is The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, in which Fittipaldi practically owes his life to its lead neurosurgeon, world-renowned Dr. Barth Green.

"I had a huge crash at the Michigan Speedway (in 1996)," Fittipaldi recalled. "I was nearly paralyzed. Dr. Green did three big surgeries; he's saved so many people."

The fiery crash in the CART race left Fittipaldi with a fractured vertebra and a partially collapsed left lung, forcing his retirement from a checkered flag career that actually began by racing motorcycles at age 14 and then hydroplanes at 16 with his brother, Wilson.

"I was very lucky," Fittipaldi said.

"People don't realize The Miami Project is the most advanced institute ... they hope to find a cure for paralysis," he said, noting the efforts of co-founder Nick Buoniconti, an NFL Hall of Fame member, and his son, Marc, who was paralyzed at age 19 in a college football game playing for The Citadel. "I have a lot of respect for them."

Fittipaldi, meanwhile, keeps pressing on, like the "bicycle" theory he lives by each day. "If you stop pedaling, then ..."

In Italy, he's been guiding his youngest son, "Emmo," 15, who competes in the Junior Italian F4 series (two wins last year) and tested this past week for the Spanish F3 circuit in 2023.

In May, Fittipaldi was the ambassador at the Miami Grand Prix at Hard Rock Stadium, the first race since sports cars last competed in South Florida in 2012.

"Everybody kept asking me if they could buy me a ticket," he said, laughing, "because they're sold out. Even for next year."

The popularity of F1 racing is growing, he said, as evidenced by last year's inaugural race in Austin, Texas, where a record crowd of 400,000 showed up, and where Las Vegas will be added to the American schedule next year.

Getting behind the steering wheel is where Fittipaldi always has felt comfortable.

His IndyCar legacy came about on a try-and-see invitation whim. After a four-year break from F1, and just as he was first settling on Key Biscayne, at Key Colony, in 1984, he replaced injured Chip Ganassi in the driver's seat for Roger Penske's team.

Five years later, in 1989, Fittipaldi finished in the top five of every race and was the CART champion, winning the Indianapolis 500 by an astonishing two laps. In 1993, he claimed his second Indy 500 title (in only 13 races) becoming, at that time, the oldest driver, at 46, to win the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

He's also raced on the high banks of Daytona International Speedway in the International Race of Champions (IROC) series.

"It was always good competition, and it was fun to drive Daytona," he said, recalling the time he spun out in one of the identically-prepared Chevy Camaros.

His first race there included the likes of Bobby Allison, Richard Petty, A.J. Foyt, Mario Andretti and Bobby Unser, just to name a few. "It was so much fun," he said.

So, how would he have fared on the NASCAR circuit?

Fittipaldi said getting used to the ovals would mean having to "start from the bottom," with midget cars. "It's very different for a Formula 1 driver to jump into NASCAR. The drafting, for example, is so special ... it's hard to do," he said.

For now, he's content on staying in his lanes on I-95 and enjoying that peaceful ride across the Rickenbacker Causeway into Key Biscayne with his "very clean" driving record.

"It's so much a family place, and so much outdoor space -- for tennis, the golf course is beautiful, you have the beach, and there's the yacht club. Not many communities can say that. I've been very lucky," he said.

Schedule of Car Week events:

Friday, Sept. 30

6-8 p.m.: Sponsors reception (Invitation-only event for sponsors, collectors and event organizers)

Saturday, Oct. 1

Noon-4 p.m.: Vintage, luxury, and race car exhibition with live music, go-kart races and trophy awards at Monaco Square Civic Center and Key Biscayne Village Green

7-10 p.m.: Reception gala at Key Biscayne Yacht Club (tickets must be purchased in advance)

Sunday, Oct. 2 (all at Crossbridge Church)

8 a.m.: Coffee and bagels while live Singapore GP is narrated by Fittipaldi

10 a.m.-noon: Morning presentation by the Fittipaldi family; church service

Noon-2 p.m.: Vintage car exhibit and free brunch

For more information, visit KeyBiscayneCarWeek.org