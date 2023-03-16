Famed German creator returns to Key for family visit and to enjoy the arts scene

German craftsmanship has always been a big selling point for Porsche, Audi, Mercedes and BMW. Quality is also key for Herlinde Koelbl, although her works don't involve power and pistons.

The Munich resident is a renowned photo artist, author and documentary filmmaker. Her work chronicles Germany's cultural, societal and political evolution over the past four decades through a long list of books and well over 100 exhibitions worldwide.

Her most well-known titles include "German Living Rooms," "Jewish Portraits," "Traces of Power," "Hair," and Targets, "Angela Merkel 1991-2021" and "Fascination of Science."

Each project takes a careful look at seemingly obvious topics and brings out new questions and unique insights for the audiences to consider.

"Let me say this," she said. "Many artists are looking for trends to follow. But I never did that. I was setting trends with my topics."

Her book, “Targets,” and exhibition at the German History Museum in Berlin coincided with the 100th anniversary of World War I. For the book, she visited 33 countries and photographed the military installations and tools used to train each nation’s soldiers to kill.

One of her recently published books concluded a 30-year project. Koelbl chronicled German Chancellor Merkel's 30-year political career with annual photos and sit-down interviews. "(Mekel) was one of the most important political leaders in the world," she said.

Last week, Koelbl was on Key Biscayne as a guest of honor along with German Consul General Andreas Siegel for an elegant affair of 60 people who gathered at the home of her daughter and her husband, Christina and Michael Bracken, for an evening of inspiring questions, great music and the opportunity to meet new people and ideas.

"Consul Siegel made a wonderful speech," Koelbl said. "He mentioned many of my books and how they serve as photographic witness for Germany’s coming of age over the last four decades."

Bracken, by the way, is perhaps best known as the founder and president of GoVoteMiami, designed to strengthen civic engagement. She also authors the weekly KBVotes column in Islander News.

"Two wonderful bartenders from ABC Bartending school took care of our guests, and two very talented keyboard jazz musicians from the UM Music School gave the evening a special touch," she said.

"We had an eclectic, interesting crowd of people."

Bracken was certainly happy to reunite with her mom. Years ago, she sailed across the Atlantic on a 39-foot sailboat and found Miami and Key Biscayne more to her liking.

"I'm not well suited for Germany,” she said, laughing. "I don't like the cold or the dark, I don't drink beer, and I am not a big fan of too many rules."

In the land of schnitzel and sauerkraut, Koelbl has gained celebrity status with her work and her publications.

She has an impressive Wikipedia page, a couple thousand followers on Instagram, often appears on German TV, and she won the 2009 German Federal Cross of Merit award – the country's only federal decoration, which honors special achievements in political, economic, cultural, intellectual or honorary fields.

Although she has visited her daughter on Key Biscayne before, this recent visit was "special," she said.

She had just returned from the Goethe-Institut Boston, where she led a discussion of thought-provoking insights with several superstars from the science world, leading up to the anticipated U.S. release in August of her latest work, "The Fascination of Science."

Her book includes some 60 top-level scientists from around the world and has already been released in German, Chinese and Korean.

"It was a wonderful event," said Koelbl, who was joined by the curator of the MIT Museum and "at least one" Nobel Laureate.

This time, her visit to Key Biscayne also included visits to art museums "and some private galleries exhibiting what's new. Instead of shopping," she said, laughing.

She also was fascinated with the delicious tastes and variety of breads and croissants at the Key Biscayne Farmers' Market on Saturday.

"Key Biscayne is very special," Koelbl said. "It's an island in America. In German, we use the expression “Heile Welt,” meaning safe and peaceful …And it’s sunny and warm all year – which is a wonderful break from our German winters.”

So, what is the next project?

"I've learned so much about politics and power all these years, (so) now I've decided to look for a new challenge," she said, without elaborating.

"I never start talking about (a project) until it's almost finished. In a way, it’s my philosophy: “Do it. Don't talk about it.' "

That, apparently, is how the next project will take shape.