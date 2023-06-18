Famed Sports Illustrated photographer, a part-time Village resident, shares his journey to the pinnacle of his profession

Peering through the lens of cameras for more than 50 years, Walter Iooss Jr. clicked away at what have become iconic images of major recording artists, legendary athletes and some of the most beautiful women in the world.

"Music, sports and hotties," said Iooss, 79, summing up his illustrious career. "It doesn't get much better.”

The native of East Orange, N.J., is credited with more than 300 cover shots for Sports Illustrated over a 58-year span, including 40 years as the primary photographer for the magazine's famed Swimsuit Issue.

Over the course of a candid 44 minute interview, the man with a photographic memory reeled off picture-perfect recollections of countless photo shoots, his top three iconic images, and even the Camel cigarette ads, which he shot in the steamy jungles of Malaysia and Philippines to capture the massive, broad-leaf vegetation.

He also revealed which athlete gave him the best compliment ,and the one athlete (hint: a wide receiver) who still leaves a bitter taste with him.

"Most people who make it to the top are good people," said Iooss, a winter resident of Key Biscayne.

That's why he loved his job.

If sports is artistry, then it was Iooss (pronounced YOST, without the T) who captured that imagery on his canvas, first on thousands of Kodak, and then Fujifilm, rolls of film before transitioning to the digital age which, literally, took the weight off his shoulders.

"Who wants to carry film?" said Iooss, who still has a couple of rolls at his home in Montauk, N.Y., as a reminder of the good 'ol days.

His legendary photographs have captured images of Roger Maris connecting on his record 61st home run in 1961 (his first "real" sports assignment); Mary Lou Retton's triumphant reaction after Olympic perfection in 1984; and Kobe Bryant, posing for Sports Illustrated's first iPad cover story for its inaugural electronic edition in 2010.

Iooss was there for every Super Bowl — 54 of them — until the pandemic ruined the streak before the 2021 game in Tampa.

"I just didn't want to get on a packed plane," he said, never really favoring the lengthy 4-plus hours of the NFL showcase, which he said "destroyed the rhythm of the game," preferring the speed of soccer instead.

Yet, he still remains a true fan of the Mets, Jets, Knicks and Yankees.

He photographed sports stars even before they became legends, such as Tiger Woods, Venus and Serena Williams, and 11-time world surfing champion Kelly Slater, when he first turned pro in 1990 out of Cocoa Beach High School.

"He had the looks, the eyes, the hair ... You could tell he was going to be something," Iooss said.

And, as far as the swimsuit models?

"It was one of my favorite (assignments)," he said. "The locations, the Seychelles, Fiji, Brazil, all throughout the Caribbean ... Cheryl Tiegs, Christie Brinkley, Paulina Porzikova, Veronica Varekova. ... It was such a great job, and you always had a chance to take a great picture."

His first swimsuit photo shoot was on the coast of Mexico with Brinkley.

"It was beyond my imagination," he said. "I was plucked off the basketball court, then getting up at 4 in the morning. But it was a great job."

His first big sports event was Game 7 of the 1962 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers.

"I went from shooting two rolls (of film) for an event to shooting some 20 rolls for that game," he said. "I was shooting like a lunatic. But, it went overtime, a fantastic game (won by Boston 110-107)."

Editors in the Sports Illustrated offices would review all his film for the weekly (now monthly) magazine, still a staple for some 3 million sports fans.

His most iconic shots

There were three of his photos that will forever be etched into the annals of photo sports journalism:

1. "The Blue Dunk" with Michael Jordan.

"That's the No. 1 shot," Iooss said.

It was at a summer camp Jordan used to host in Lisle, Ill., outside of Chicago, in 1987.

"I had been working for a (firm) advertising Isostar (a German sports drink). It was like Gatorade," Iooss said.

"They would shoot a tennis player from above on a red clay court, and strip out the player and the drink. I thought, 'What a great idea.' But, I needed the right vehicle to do it justice."

Sports Illustrated called soon after, asking Iooss to shoot Jordan. "I thought, that's the vehicle!" he said.

So, Iooss and his assistant rented a cherry picker, but couldn't locate an NBA backboard and rim anywhere in Chicago, so they had one delivered from St. Louis.

"My assistant painted one half of the parking lot, where we were going to do the shoot, blue, and the other half red, because we didn't know which color uniform he was going to be wearing," Iooss said. "I had just met him the day before when I shot his portrait."

The session had to go smoothly and quickly. Everything worked. Jordan wore his red Chicago Bulls uniform with the white socks and sneakers – a perfect contrast to the blue court.

"We lowered the basket by 6 inches, which you always would do with dunk shots; it's just a lot easier that way," he said.

"Whenever I worked with Michael, it was always about the number. I'd say, 'We've got Gatorade in today and they need 15 dunks,' and he'd say, 'Walter, I'll give you three.' 'I can't work with three!' I told him. Eventually, we'd agree on eight, but then he'd get into it at some point."

Iooss shot 14 frames per second, a far cry from today's shutter speeds of 150-250 frames a second.

"I had no idea what I had captured that day. Originally, I had picked a different image but my editor found this one instead ... In the top left corner of the original were the edges of the red court, so I must have cropped that out ... There's also the crack in the cement running down the middle ... I thought, 'You know what? It's part of the picture.' "

The picture remains a symbol of excellence, both from Jordan's style and from Iooss' style.

"That photo combines everything, from style through composition and action," Iooss said. "And it was a nice way to meet Michael."

Iooss came back the next year to shoot Jordan again at the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, a memorable image that led to Jordan's advertising agency hiring Iooss to do all of his shoots.

"He gave me one compliment. 'You're quick and you're good.' That's all I needed to hear," Iooss said.

As for the red and blue parking lot? "Ah, we left it that way," he said.

2. "The Catch" by Dwight Clark.

Candlestick Park was the setting for Dwight Clark's incredible 6-yard touchdown catch in the back corner of the end zone from Joe Montana, high above Dallas defender Everson Walls, with 51 seconds to play that highlighted the 1981 NFC Championship Game victory for San Francisco.

"Right time, right place, right lens," Iooss said. "That film went back to New York," not knowing what he had on that roll.

When he first saw the photo on the cover of Sports Illustrated, and the way it was cropped, he realized he had captured the perfect moment.

"It's the most famous photo in NFL history," he said.

The 49ers went on to win the Super Bowl and Clark had memories for life.

"I never get tired of talking about it; I never get tired of seeing it, because I sign pictures and send them to people," Clark told reporters. "I see that catch every day."

3. "The prediction" by Joe Namath.

Laying in a lounge chair, catching some rays poolside at the Galt Ocean Mile Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, where the New York Jets were staying, Namath reiterated his "guarantee" from a few nights earlier at a Miami Touchdown Club reception that the underdogs would win Super Bowl III against the Baltimore Colts in 1969.

"I was there covering the Colts," Iooss said. "(Then) I was a Colts fan. I wanted to hang out with (Johnny) Unitas."

But, the media ascended along the pool with their notepads, and a few photographers joined in.

Iooss captured the moment in the sun, with Namath in swimming trunks, bare-chested and some reading material in his lap.

"Had the Jets lost the game, you would've never seen that photo (again)," Iooss said. "But no one could have pulled that off like he did ... his eyes, his charm. He's Broadway Joe! A great guy."

The Jets, 19.5-point underdogs, beat the Colts 16-7 – their only Super Bowl victory to this date.

Music to sports, and more

Born in Temple, Texas, in 1943, Iooss' parents divorced at the age of 4. Living in New York City, he would see his dad on Sundays.

"We'd go to baseball games, and he bought season tickets for the 1959 Giants football season," Iooss said. "My dad brought his 300-millimeter lens to a game. We were in the upper deck, a big crowd, the (lens) was banging on heads ... But when we got home to process the roll, I held (the film) up to the light and, like they say, my future was unlocked."

Thanks to his dad, he became a part-time photographer at Sports Illustrated at the age of 17, just doing special assignments, starting with his Pentax, then on to the Nikon system, which had 18 motor drives, before Canon became his sponsor.

Getting his film developed was easy. “New York City had a lot of labs." Mostly, though, he would send the rolls to the SI editors.

Iooss' father, Walter Sr., was not only a sports fan but also a well-known jazz musician, touring with Benny Goodman's orchestra.

"He grew up in Brooklyn," Walter Jr. said. "They called him 'Nimble Fingers.' ... I found out that music is almost always essential in life. You almost could live without photography, but not music."

From 1968 through 1972, Iooss was an in-house photographer for Atlantic Records, where his subjects included the likes of James Brown, Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin.

He recalled that The Brill Building in New York City, at 49th and Broadway, housed famous R&B artists like Wilson Pickett, Roberta Flack and Aretha Franklin. It was, he said, "where all the music was centered."

There were Schaefer Beer concerts in Central Park each summer, showcasing just about every recording artist imaginable, from Peggy Lee to Led Zeppelin to Stevie Wonder.

Sadly, the only recording star Iooss never got to photograph was Otis ("Dock of the Bay") Redding, who died at age 26 in a 1967 plane crash.

Sports, though, became his calling card, from Borg and McEnroe on Wimbledon's Centre Court to Tiger and Jack at The Masters. There were dozens of portraits of Muhammad Ali, but only two live fights: in 1965 against Floyd Patterson in Las Vegas, and the other against Ernie Terrell in Houston's Astrodome in 1967.

Portraits also became a specialty for cover shots, such as the 1972 "perfect" duo of Miami Dolphins running backs Jim Kiick and Larry Csonka propped against a goal post.

Traveling across the country, and the globe, to get that impeccable shot was Iooss' playground. He was having fun. Until one day, when he was sent to Minneapolis to shoot a portrait of Minnesota Vikings receiver Randy Moss.

"He was the most difficult to shoot," said Iooss, still sounding bitter. "I'm very close to the 'brothers' because I grew up in East Orange."

"Moss is lounging in a recliner, and he's going on,” he recalled. “I put my hand out to shake it. He never extended it. I thought, 'This is gonna be rough.' He said, 'I'm not putting on my f------ pads.' He finally showed up. I asked him, 'How much time do we have?' He says, 'Just start shooting!' "

Hall of Fame photographer

Iooss became nearly as legendary as the sports figures and bikini models he photographed. Some of his works are in the Smithsonian, others in art galleries, and many in countless photographic publications. In 2018, he was inducted into the International Photography Hall of Fame, something he certainly holds dear to his heart.

Even to this day, he receives baseball cards from collectors of Upper Deck's "The Iooss Collection" in 1993, wanting him (not the ballplayer) to sign them.

It is, indeed, a humbling tribute.

Iooss said living on Key Biscayne for four months each winter after Christmas has been a pleasant respite for he and his wife, Eva. In 2005, they purchased one of the original Mackle houses, 200 yards from the beach.

His family, including two sons, always loved the area, especially the "completely opposite climate of Montauk, except in July and August." They would gather at the Key Biscayne Hotel, with a nine-hole waterfront golf course, as far back as 1968, a peaceful setting that, no doubt, contributed to his legendary canvas as a photojournalist.

By the way, Iooss did get the cover shot of Moss that day in Minneapolis -- and many more, of course. He always started a conversation with his subjects to make them feel at ease, realizing that time is money, for both the athlete and himself. The words that Jordan told him about being "quick and good" always resonated.

"Great athletes spend their entire life dealing with the media," Iooss said. "If I tell Tiger, 'We can do it in four hours,' he'll say, 'We can do it in two hours.' The beauty of that is they trust (me)."

And trusting Walter Iooss Jr. to capture the perfect photo was certainly worth the wait.