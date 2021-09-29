Debbie Wanninkhof will not stop fighting until Florida becomes a “hands-free” state, which would mean no cell phone usage while driving.

To hit that point home, and to remind others of the current law passed in 2019 – that texting and driving is a primary offense, and that school and work zones are hands-free – she is posting signs around Key Biscayne schools.

Wanninkhof’s mission to see this beyond just school and work zones comes six years after the death of her son, Patrick, who was killed by a distracted driver while he rode with a group, “Bike and Build,” which rides to raise awareness for affordable housing.

On this trip, the 25-year-old Wanninkhof was struck while on a trip from Maine to Santa Barbara, CA. While on a rural road in Oklahoma, Debbie Wanninkhof said a driver received a “ping” from the Zillow app and turned to look at her phone. When she did, her car also turned, and she hit Patrick Wanninkhof.

A graduate of Coral Gables High School and the University of Florida, and who worked with the Teach for America program in New York City, Wanninkhof left behind a family – parents Rik and Debbie, and a sister, Suzette – who won’t back down in their fight for stricter cell phone laws.

The signage around the schools includes squirrels, an animal Debbie Wanninkhof said he loved.

“I put it on there to be eye-catching,” she said.

Wanninkhof has spent the past couple of sessions in Tallahassee. In 2018, she shared Patrick’s story in an effort to impact the House Representatives and the Senate.

It was an effort, she said, that included driving or flying, renting cars, lodging. She credits two friends, Joe and Karen Inverso – formerly of Key Biscayne – for helping to support the Wanninkhof mission financially.

“I never thought I would be involved in the legislature and the law,” she said. “The second year, I was on to what you had to do to make things happen. I was told I needed to talk to the five key players: the head of the Senate, House, two in the appropriations committee, and the governor.

“I kept reaching out to people I felt could impact the situation. In the second year, we were going for a hands-free Florida.”

According to MorrisBart.com. as of May 2019, there are 28 states that are completely hands-free, including Florida’s northern neighbor, Georgia. Other states include California, New York, Tennessee, and Maine.

“There were other families there telling their children’s stories,” Wanninkhof said of sharing that of hers in Tallahassee. “I was a piece of it. When we started this process, texting while driving was a secondary offense, meaning if police stop you for a red light or speeding, they can get you for texting and driving. But you can’t be cited for just texting and driving.

“We want to make the law stronger because distracted driving is an epidemic.”

The woman who hit Patrick Wanninkhof on July 30, 2015, Sarah Morris, was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter and one count of improper overtaking of a bicycle and sentenced to 15 years, which a judge suspended all but 10 months.

She also must give 18 presentations on distracted driving.

Another effort by Wanninkhof is her “Sock it Away” initiative, in which she distributes socks to people and asks them to place their phone inside, turned off and out of reach, in hopes of saving their lives and the lives of others when on the road.

“I’m not giving up until we have a hands-free state,” Wanninkhof said. “The three of us are on this mission. We’re road-safety advocates. Even if we save one life, wouldn’t it be worth it?”