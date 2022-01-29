Family-friendly beach activities for a cold day

Key Biscayne residents are likely to wake up Sunday to the coldest temperatures the island has experienced since 2010. So, with the water too cold for a splash, is it a day to just at the beach or enjoy it?

Go out and enjoy! Here are some family-beach activities you can enjoy, even with temperatures in the 30s.

Beach Clean-Up

Want an easy, feel-good family activity? Grab a Fill-A-Bag bucket and help with an impromptu family-beach cleanup day!

Sandcastle Battle

Bring out the family’s competitive spirit for a sandcastle building battle royale.

Softly pack damp sand into a pile, using a bucket or freeform to create the shapes and designs you want for your beachy creation. Let your imagination go and build forts, starfish queens and seashell decor.

Seashell Hunt

Who can find the most exciting seashell? An easy and fun activity that will keep the kiddos busy for hours.

Search the coastline before or after the low tide. Grab a pair of beach socks and wade into the water. Washed-up seaweed bunches hold different ocean secrets and critters within their slimy leaves.

Treasure Hunt

With less people on the beach, the odds of finding some beach treasures are better. Just heads out with a bucket or tote or opt for the high-tech option of borrowing a metal detector.

Have A Picnic

Nothing better than a cold-day-beach-picnic. Start with some cold-weather comfort dishes, like chill or stews, some hot beverages, chairs, and plenty of blankets and hunker down for a truly unforgettable meal.

