Family-friendly music & dance festival returns to Virginia Key

Virginia Key has been a lot in the news lately, some for the wrong reasons, but for music lovers, the news that a world-famous festival is returning to Virginia Key next week is welcomed news.

The Virginia Key Grassroots Festival of Music and Dance will feature music ranging from Latin Grammy Award-winning salsa and Venezuelan roots tunes played on the traditional cuatro to Haitian Vodou rock and roots.

The week-long event will be held at the beach on Virginia Key and will also offer camping, workshops, dinners & dances. The festival kicks off on Monday, March 6.

It will feature performances by hosts Donna The Buffalo alongside 2x Latin Grammy Award winning salsa composer and keyboardist Marlow Rosado, award winning Afro-Cuban singer, composer and director Daymé Arocena, Haitian Vodou rock and roots legends RAM Haiti, Latin Grammy Award Winning Venezuelan roots cuatro savant Jorge Glem (C4 Trio), The Bones of J.R. Jones, Munir Hossn, Cortadito, Eva Peroni (Monsieur Periné), Richie Stearns, Pepe Montes Conjunto, Machaka, Tand, The Resolvers, Cosmic Collective and many more

Get tickets for an approximately 15% discounted “Advance Rate” by purchasing them online now. Tickets are currently $128 for weekend admission ($50 for Youth weekend admission), $42 for Friday admission, and $53 for Saturday and Sunday, respectively. There are also single-day tickets available for Youth, available only at the ticket booth.

The Festival also offers other tickets, including a Beach Front Camping Experience, “Island Time” –daily cultural workshops followed by a specially prepared dinner and dance each evening– with RV or vehicle, camping, tent camping, or no camping, and more. For more information about other ticket options, click here.

Discounts are offered to senior citizens, military veterans, students, and large groups. Kids 12 years old and under are allowed free admission into the event. All ticket sales are final.

To get tickets to the Virginia Key GrassRoots Festival, click here.

To learn more, click here.