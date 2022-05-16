Taking it to the extreme is what Stephanie Coymat does best, conquering her fears, doubts and competition when it comes to world-class BMX racing, or wakesurfing, kiteboarding, snowboarding, surfing – and, now, motocross racing.

But, there’s one fear she hasn't conquered -- laundry day.

“Oh my gosh!” she said, having gone through a couple of washing machines. “How dirty can we get? Sometimes I have to throw it away, it gets so bad.”

Usually, though, she finds the right combination of Tide and fabric softener to alleviate most of the mud, dirt and red clay.

She’s also found the right combination of motivation and inspiration to guide her son, Bruno Insignares, 8, who recently won the Grand National Cross Country motocross race in Palatka, up in northeastern Florida.

It was the most important race he’s competed in – a 25-minute “scramble” in which all competitors (as many as 50 to 80) race at speeds of 40-50 mph over obstacles and difficult terrain. Not to be outdone, Mom finished fourth in the adult category, the first time they competed at the same venue.

“He was so excited, so happy,” said Stephanie, a resident of Key Biscayne. “But Bruno is Bruno. He just enjoys playing with friends outdoors, he’s always on his iPad, he loves riding bicycles, he wake surfs …”

And, like Mom, he’s become a celebrity with more than 3,700 followers on his “Bruno The Red Head” Instagram page.

“He's quite a character,” she said. “He loves to compete.”

Celebrity status is nothing new for Stephanie, who once was ranked third in the world in the sport of BMX cross-country bike racing, dominating her native country for 10 years before retiring at the age of 20.

Raised in Barranquilla, Colombia, which spawned other notable celebrities such as Shakira, Sofia Vergara and Marlins World Series star Edgar Renteria, Stephanie said she became “probably more famous" for her appearances on two Colombian reality “Survivor”-type TV shows called “Desafio 2009” (The Challenge) and later “The Farm,” in which she finished second during her mid-to-late 20's.

Photo shoots, magazine interviews and TV appearances suddenly flashed before her.

“I did a lot of publicity; whatever they told me, I said yes,” she said. “But I know it doesn’t last. For six months, though ... then the other reality lasts. Over here, they don't know who I am,’ she added, laughing.

Bruno has not only become a celebrity himself among his private school classmates, but he’s also well known in Barranquilla.

“We’re going to Colombia later this summer -- he’s famous over there,” said Stephanie, regarding Bruno’s image designed on a series of boys bathing trunks. “The kids are crazy about it, and what he is doing.

“He thinks he is super-famous,” she said, jokingly, “but not in that kind of way. He’s always trying to help people, and he will be putting on a (motocross) demo there for the kids to see.”

Bruno has been racing for three years. Mom finished second in the state in last year’s Trail Riders series for women.

Stephanie, who acquired the nickname “Titi” during her competitive BMX days, said making the transition from bikes to motorcycles was rather easy.

“The other one you pedal, this one you accelerate,” she said. “I have the foundation. All my life I’ve been around motorcycles and bicycles, so my kids do it. I cultivate that in them.”

She raced bikes early on because her mom thought she was too young to ride a motorcycle. Then, one day, as an adult, she spoiled herself and has since been enamored with the sport, motivating Bruno in the process.

“He thinks it’s super cool to have a mom who races,” Stephanie said. “He’s always asking me everything that is related (to the sport) and he sees me like a role model, and that’s good for him and his sisters.”

Racing becomes a family affair

Eddie Insignares has lived in South Florida since 1985, first in Kendall, then Miramar, before moving to Key Biscayne in 2011, maintaining his job as president of Intertech Trading Corp., a global computer wholesaler-distributor in Doral since 1998.

He’s enjoyed making motocross a sport the entire family can enjoy (daughter Carlota is a novice racer, while Ivanna is a fan for now), and he’s content watching Bruno show such progress, placing fourth in the state series last year at age 7.

“We are very proud of him,” Eddie said.

He and his wife have invested an estimated $300,000 into a fully-furnished, 37-foot, two-bedroom RV along with a trailer to haul five motorcycles to remote competition courses in areas such as Sebring, Bartow and Palatka, where nearby hotels often aren't available.

Bruno’s sleek-looking KTM 50-70 cc mini dirt bike, the orange and blue No. 76, comes in at around $7,000 with its electrical start.

“It’s like a Tesla,” Stephanie said. “There’s no spillage of gas, you don’t have to keep changing the oil ... there's so many small parts (to fix) on those (other) bikes.”

It’s now a simple recharge, which takes about 40 minutes.

Like any extreme sport, bumps and bruises come with the territory.

“Honestly, it’s not that dangerous,” Eddie said. “All sports have their risks, but the grounds are well marked and they have several people working at various points on the mile-and-a-half circuit with radios to warn if a kid falls.

“Plus, they wear really good protective gear, elbow straps, a helmet, boots, gloves, and a chest protector. And these kids are small, so it’s not that far to fall.”

Living on Key Biscayne, there are no areas to practice, although mountain bike training on Virginia Key is a side option.

“You don't have much area to train anywhere in Miami,” Stephanie said.

So, pardon the pun, but they’ve taken it to another extreme.

They decided to buy a farm in Moore Haven, two hours away and just southwest of Lake Okeechobee, a 25-acre area stocked with chickens, pigs, dogs and ponies. The site is where they also are building a house.

“We have to do this to be able to train,” said Stephanie, noting that the animals have become accustomed to the buzz of the racing engines. “On Key Biscayne, the kids love the water, but it’s so peaceful out here and they love the farm animals."

Stephanie laughs at the thought of owning an RV while living in a tropical oasis like Key Biscayne.

“I live in a fancy place, but I’m not that fancy,” she said, jokingly.

Now, if she can just keep those uniforms clean.