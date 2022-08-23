Farewell from Dr. Kelly, but the Advice on Aging column will continue

To my Readers:

It is with a heavy heart that I let you know that this will be my final column for Islander News. It is hard to believe that I have been answering your questions since 2017. Five years went by very fast!

My partner, Dr. Max Polo, will be taking over the column in two weeks. He is a great surgeon and a great guy. You can submit future questions to him via mpolo@miamiplasticsurgery.com. I am happy to recommend him for this column – and also as a physician to see for your plastic surgery needs. He will also be available to follow up with any of my patients who need care after I move.

My wife Ilyse and I will be moving to Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro, GA in October. I will be joining a dermatology practice there and will continue to do Botox and injectables three days per week. If you have never been there, Reynolds is a golf community centered on Lake Oconee, a large man-made lake. There is a wonderful Ritz Carlton there, and Ilyse and I joke that we can only live in communities that have a Ritz!

Key Biscayne has been our home for 30 years and we are going to miss it. It has been wonderful being the Key’s plastic surgeon. I am gratified to know that there are many kids who are now grown up, who had their lacerations closed on my kitchen table on Gulf Road. I feel like I left a little signature on each of them.

From the tackle football program, to the Community Center, to the Sonesta Hotel Condominium controversy, and then on to my two terms on the Village Council, we have been very involved in this community. I hope that in our own small way, we are leaving the Key better than we found it. This island is a very special place and I know that it will stay that way for years to come.

But life goes on, and as we look ahead Georgia is a better fit for our family. We hope that you will visit us there and I am sure we will be back to visit the Key often in the years to come.

Thank you for allowing me the honor of being your doctor, your councilman, your neighbor and, most importantly, your friend.

Wishing you all the best,

Mike Kelly

About Dr. Kelly

Dr. Kelly is a board-certified plastic surgeon and partner in both Miami Plastic Surgery and MPS MedSpa. He has been in practice over 25 years and has been recognized by his peers both nationally and inter- nationally as one of the best plastic surgeons in the United States.

